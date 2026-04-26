Coco Gauff vomits on court before advancing at Madrid Open

Open Extended Reactions

Coco Gauff vomited on court at the Madrid Open on Sunday but avoided the same fate as Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek said Saturday that a stomach virus was going round the locker room in the Spanish capital after she withdrew during the third set of her third-round clash with Ann Li.

Gauff looked to be heading the same way at a set and a break down to Romania's Sorana Cirstea, and she had to dash to the side of the court to be sick during the second set.

The third seed called a medical timeout but managed to turn the contest around to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

"I don't know how I got it done," Gauff told Sky Sports. "Just dealing with a lot of trying to keep my food down. But once I threw up -- and I was able to throw up after the first set -- I felt a bit better.

"It was just a tough match. I think I got the Madrid stomach virus that's going around. I'm usually someone who doesn't get sick. My luck today just wasn't good."

Coco Gauff is sick during a break in play during her third-round match against Sorana Cirstea at the Madrid Open. David Ramos/Getty Images

Gauff will hope to recover in time for her fourth-round clash against 13th seed Linda Noskova.

Noskova benefited from a walkover Sunday, with 20th seed Liudmila Samsonova apparently another victim of the virus and unable to take to the court.

Jannik Sinner, who defeated qualifier Elmer Moller 6-2, 6-3 to move into the fourth round, said he is doing his best to avoid catching any germs.

"I don't spend a lot of time here. I come match days a little bit earlier, but practice days very late. I practice, and then I get away. But this is how I do every tournament," Sinner said. "I don't know if it's something what's just around here or in general, but this can happen. When one gets sick, you're always quite close to each other in the dining rooms and in the gym."