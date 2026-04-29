NCAA to revise prize money rules after class-action suit settled

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GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The NCAA has agreed to overhaul its restrictions on athletes accepting prize money before enrolling in college under the terms of a proposed settlement of a class action lawsuit brought by North Carolina women's tennis champion Reese Brantmeier.

The NCAA agreed to pay $2.02 million in damages to Brantmeier and former Texas tennis player Maya Joint under terms of the settlement reached Tuesday.

According to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina and obtained by The Associated Press, the elimination of restrictions to prize money before initial full-time enrollment applies to student-athletes in all sports, not just tennis.

The ruling was first reported by WRAL-TV in Raleigh.

Brantmeier, a senior, won the NCAA singles championship for North Carolina on Nov. 28, 2025.

She filed the complaint on March 18, 2024, asserting antitrust claims under the Sherman Act against the NCAA "on behalf of herself and other similarly situated student-athletes in numerous individual sports, including tennis."

Before the ruling, the NCAA restricted student-athletes from receiving cash awards from third parties when competing in non-NCAA events such as the U.S. Open tennis championship.

The ruling stated "the injunctive relief obtained will positively impact future generations of student-athletes."

In the settlement, the NCAA also agreed to pay more than $2 million in attorneys fees and other administrative costs.

The ruling comes after the NCAA agreed to allow student-athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness in 2021 and then allowed schools to share revenue directly with student-athletes in 2025.