Jack Draper out of French Open with knee injury

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper has been ruled out of the French Open with a knee injury.

It is another blow in the former world No. 4's attempts to reestablish himself following the long-term arm injury that ruled him out for the best part of eight months.

Draper has managed just nine matches across five events since returning in February and retired during his first-round clash with Tomas Etcheverry at the Barcelona Open earlier this month.

He was subsequently diagnosed with an aggravated knee tendon injury and had initially hoped to return ahead of the second grand slam of the year next month.

Draper was forced to retire from his last match, against Tomas Etcheverry at the Barcelona Open. Photo By Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

But Draper has now decided not to attempt to put his body through the rigours of five-set tennis on clay and will instead focus on recovering for the grass court season.

He wrote on Instagram: "My knee is on the mend and I've started back hitting balls but unfortunately I have been advised not to play Roland Garros.

"As gutting as it is to miss another slam, the advice is not to rush straight back into playing five set tennis on clay.

"Off the back of the arm injury I sustained last year, I've been restricted with my training and by giving myself the time to heal and build, I can be the player I want to be out there once again. See you soon!"

It is another dispiriting setback for the 24-year-old, who less than a year ago was ranked in the world's top four and appeared a potential challenger to the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for the major titles.

Now he joins Alcaraz in missing Roland Garros and is almost certain to be outside the top 100 in the rankings when he returns.

The news continues a disappointing season overall for the leading British contenders, with Emma Raducanu still sidelined as she recovers from post-viral symptoms following an illness in early February.

Sonay Kartal has already ruled herself out of the French Open with a back injury suffered at the Miami Open last month while Fran Jones and Jacob Fearnley have also been struggling with fitness issues.

Cameron Norrie, who is set to return to the world's top 20 next month, and Katie Boulter were the only British players in singles at the current Madrid Open, and it could well be the same for the Italian Open in Rome next week.

Raducanu is back in training and could play at the Foro Italico, with the British number one set to make a decision later this week.

Draper, meanwhile, could potentially return at the grass-court tournament in Stuttgart, where he won his first title in 2024.

That begins on June 8, with the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club taking place in London the following week.