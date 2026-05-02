Ukraine's Kostyuk tops Russian Andreeva for Madrid Open title

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MADRID -- Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine beat Mirra Andreeva of Russia 7-5, 6-3 to win the Madrid Open title on Saturday.

The two players, whose countries have been at war since Russia's invasion in 2022, did not shake hands at the net after the match or pose together at the awards ceremony.

The 23rd-ranked Kostyuk collapsed back onto the clay court and held her hands over her face after converting match point when Andreeva's final shot flew long. After getting to her feet, she did an acrobatic backflip while the crowd cheered. Andreeva, meanwhile, slumped into her courtside seat and wept into a towel.

Kostyuk finished her victory speech with "glory to God and glory to Ukraine."

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine beat Mirra Andreeva of Russia 7-5, 6-3 to win the Madrid Open title on Saturday. The two players, whose countries have been at war since Russia’s invasion in 2022, did not shake hands at the net after the match. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

The win was Kostyuk's third WTA title, but her second in as many tournaments after she won at Rouen last weekend.

The eighth-ranked Andreeva, who turned 19 on Wednesday, congratulated Koystuk when she spoke to the audience after being awarded her runner-up trophy.

"I would like to congratulate Marta and her team for the win today and for her season," Andreeva said, while Kostyuk clapped. "You have won two tournaments in a row, so congrats."

Kostyuk beat the fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula and 13th-ranked Linda Noskova en route to the final, her first for a WTA 1000 tournament.

Against Andreeva, who was playing her third WTA 1000 final, Kostyuk converted all four of her break chances and saved four of six break chances for her opponent.

"It feels unbelievable to stand her right now," Kostyuk said. "Up until last year I was 2-7 in Madrid and I never thought I would lift the title here. It was not my favorite tournament for sure, but thanks to the crowd for supporting me."

On Sunday, top-ranked Jannik Sinner will face No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the men's final.