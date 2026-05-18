French Open 2026: How to watch, schedule, prize money, Brit watch

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Emma Raducanu hasn't competed since March. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The second Grand Slam of the year is back as we head into the middle of the busiest time of the tennis calendar.

British No. 1 Emma Raducanu has been drawn for the French Open, along with world No. 19 Cameron Norrie.

All eyes will be on Jannik Sinner who will be searching for that elusive French Open title to complete his career Grand Slam.

Coco Gauff will be looking to defend her title, but don't rule out world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

Here's everything you need to know about the second Grand Slam of the year and how you can watch it from the UK.

Key details and how to watch

Dates: Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, June 7

Venue: Roland Garros Stadium

Draw: The men's and women's singles draws are expected to take place on May 21.

How to watch: The French Open is being broadcast live on TNT Sports and Discovery+. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Match schedule

Men's singles bracket | Women's singles bracket

Schedule for matches:

Qualifying: May 18 - 22

Men's and women's singles: May 24 - June 7

Men's and women's doubles: May 26 - June 7

Mixed doubles: May 28 - June 4

Junior events: June 1 - 6

Wheelchair events: June 3 - 6

- French Open increases total purse to $72.1 million

- Who has won the most Grand Slams in tennis history?

- Retiring players Wawrinka, Monfils get French Open wild cards

Cameron Norrie is set to compete in the French Open. Getty

Brit watch

Four Brits have direct entry to the main draw of Roland Garros including Raducanu and British No. 1 Norrie.

Jack Draper has withdrawn from the clay competition due to an injury. He was back in action in February after an arm injury that sidelined him for eight months.

However, despite playing the last few months, he announced that he had suffered a knee injury in April and that he was advised to "not to rush straight back into playing five set tennis on clay."

In the women's side, Sonay Kartal, who has been making waves since she reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon last year, has pulled out of Roland Garros with a back injury.

Raducanu has had a disrupted start to her 2026 campaign after suffering with an illness that is taking a long time to recovery from. She hasn't played since the Indian Wells in March and recently dropped out of the Italian Open, putting her French Open participation in doubt.

However, she has been granted a wildcard entry to the Strasbourg Open taking place over the next week.

Alongside her, Katie Boulter will be hoping to better last year's French Open run after getting knocked out in the second round.

Norrie is hoping to go a bit further into the tournament this time round having made the fourth round last year. He reached the round of 16 at the Madrid Open at the end of April, but was knocked out by World No. 1 Sinner.

During his 2026 campaign, he also reached the quarterfinals at both the Indian Wells and the Barcelona Open.

He will be joined by Jacob Fearnley, who was knocked out in the third round at last year's event by his compatriot Norrie.

No British players have been selected for a wildcard entry.

Who are the global favourites?

Sinner will be the favourite heading into the French Open and has been close to winning on clay after a thrilling final last year, but his biggest rival Carlos Alcaraz came out on top.

However, the Spaniard, who is a two-time winner here, has withdrawn from the tournament after suffering with an wrist injury, meaning this will be Sinner's biggest opportunity to get his hands on the trophy.

The Italian could also face 2024 finalist Alexander Zverev and three-time winner Novak Djokovic.

The women's draw is always a bit more open, but Gauff will be looking to defend her title, whilst Sabalenka could cause trouble. She will be heading into the French Open off the back of winning the Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

Also a threat to Gauff will be Swiatek, who has won the tournament four times and will be looking to claim back her crown.

Jannik Sinner reached the final in 2025. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Prize money

Winner: €2.8 million (£2,440,886)

Runner-up: €1.4M (£1,220,443.00)

Semifinals: €750,000 (£653,838)

Quarterfinals: €470,000 (£409,738)

Fourth round: €285,000 (£248,468)

Third round: €187,000 (£163,030)

Second round: €130,000 (£113,336)

First round: €87,000 (£75,843)

Qualifying - third round: €48,000 (£41,844)

Qualifying - second round: €33,000 (£28,768)

Qualifying - first round: €24,000 (£20,918)

Values in EUR. Exchange rates correct as of May 15.

Previous winners

2015: Stan Wawrinka, Serena Williams

2016: Novak Djokovic, Garbiñe Muguruza

2017: Rafael Nadal, Jeļena Ostapenko

2018: Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep

2019: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty

2020: Rafael Nadal, Iga Świątek

2021: Novak Djokovic, Barbora Krejčíková

2022: Rafael Nadal, Iga Świątek

2023: Novak Djokovic, Iga Świątek

2024: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek

2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff

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