Novak Djokovic loses to qualifier, says he's missing half-step

Open Extended Reactions

Novak Djokovic was beaten by a Croatian qualifier 18 years younger than him at the Italian Open on Friday in his first match after two months out due to a right shoulder injury.

Dino Prizmic, 20, defeated the record 24-time Grand Slam champion 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 with an ace on his first match point.

The 38-year-old Djokovic hadn't played since losing to Jack Draper in the fourth round in Indian Wells, California, in March.

Djokovic declined to talk about his physical struggles after the loss.

"I want to congratulate Dino, deservedly the winner today," Djokovic said in a news conference. "I came in to have a match or more. Unfortunately only a match. It's all right. I'm pleased at least that I fought until the end.

"Obviously I see what I'm missing. Late half a step. I'm not definitely where I want to be for the highest level and to compete at the highest level and to be able to get far."

The loss means Djokovic will go into the French Open, which starts May 24, having played only one match on clay. In the first Grand Slam of the year, Djokovic reached the Australian Open final and lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

Asked if he was confident of being in good shape for Roland Garros, he replied: "I don't know. I hope so."

"The situation is as it is. You make the most out of it," he said. "I train hard. I train as much as the body allows me to. Then how it turns out on the court, that's really unpredictable."

Djokovic had taping on his right shoulder that was revealed when he changed shirts between sets. The six-time Rome champion looked sharp in the opening set but then appeared to feel under the weather at the start of the second. He began looking distinctly uncomfortable and glanced repeatedly toward his team.

"He's my idol," Prizmic said of Djokovic. "I just played unbelievably today."

The 79th-ranked Prizmic beat No. 6 Ben Shelton to reach the third round at the Madrid Open last month.

Second seed Alexander Zverev bounced back from his heavy loss to Jannik Sinner in the Madrid Open final last weekend by beating fellow German Daniel Altmaier 7-5, 6-3, while Alex De Minaur was defeated by Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.