Alex Eala falls short against Elena Rybakina in Italian Open third round

Open Extended Reactions

Despite another gritty display on clay from Alex Eala, the young Filipina could not pull off an upset against world number two Elena Rybakina, bowing out of the Italian Open Round of 32 with a 4-6, 3-6 defeat late on Sunday evening (Philippine time).

The loss dropped the 20-year-old's record against top 10 opponents to 3-4, but not without pushing one of the WTA Tour's most-dangerous servers in a tightly-contested battle.

From the opening game, the match already carried a high level of intensity as Eala needed 11 points just to hold serve.

However, the turning point of the opening set came early, with Rybakina navigating through a tense stretch from the second to fourth games, highlighted by a hard-fought break in the third game that lasted 13 points.

Eala tried to stay within striking distance behind steady baseline exchanges and composed shot-making, but Rybakina's consistency on serve kept her in control. Both players held serve from the fifth to the tenth game, allowing the reigning Australian Open champion to close out the opening set.

Rybakina's service game ultimately proved to be the biggest separator in the opener.

The former Wimbledon champion fired four aces compared to Eala's lone ace, while the Filipina also committed three double faults -- including a costly one during the set's only service break.

Entering the second set, Rybakina appeared ready to seize full control after drawing first blood with an early service break in the opening game. But Eala once again showcased her composure, immediately breaking back for her first break of the match before backing it up with a confident hold to move ahead, 2-1.

Still, Rybakina's experience and firepower eventually created the separation she needed.

The Kazakh responded with a three-game surge midway through the set, highlighted by another break in the fifth game before consolidating it with consecutive holds to establish a 4-2 cushion..

The same pattern would follow as the two players would hold serve, until Rybakina delivered one final break in the 10th game to close out the straight-set victory.

Statistically, the contest was far tighter than the final score suggested.

Eala actually finished with a better first-serve percentage at 67% compared to Rybakina's 62%, but the second seed's edge on return proved decisive as she won 47% of return points throughout the match.

Up next for Eala is the Strasbourg Grand Prix, where she is listed as a qualifier -- which will serve as her final tune-up tournament before she heads to the French Open.