Alex Eala crashes out early at Strasbourg Open with defeat to Oleksandra Oliynykova

Open Extended Reactions

Fresh off an encouraging run in the Italian Open, Alex Eala was unable to carry that momentum into the 2026 Strasbourg Open -- absorbing a tough 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 defeat to Oleksandra Oliynykova in the round of 32 on Monday evening (Philippine time).

The grueling encounter stretched to nearly three hours and marked another early clay-court exit for the 20-year old Filipina, less than a week before her return to the French Open.

The opening set was a tight baseline battle early on, with both players holding serve through the first six games for a 3-3 deadlock.