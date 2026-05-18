Alex Eala crashes out early at Strasbourg Open with defeat to Oleksandra Oliynykova

Fresh off an encouraging run in the Italian Open, Alex Eala was unable to carry that momentum into the 2026 Strasbourg Open -- absorbing a tough 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 defeat to Oleksandra Oliynykova in the round of 32 on Monday evening (Philippine time).
The grueling encounter stretched to nearly three hours and marked another early clay-court exit for the 20-year old Filipina, less than a week before her return to the French Open.
The opening set was a tight baseline battle early on, with both players holding serve through the first six games for a 3-3 deadlock.
The pivotal moment came in the seventh game when Oliynykova pushed Eala to the limit and even created a break-point opportunity, but the Filipina showed composure to escape and hold serve in a lengthy exchange-heavy game.
That gritty hold proved to be the spark Eala needed.
The 20-year-old immediately raised her level on return, securing the lone break of the set in the eighth game before stringing together three straight games to seize the opener behind cleaner shot-making and better control during extended rallies.
But Oliynykova quickly flipped the momentum in the second set with far more aggressive returning and sharper court coverage.
The Ukrainian qualifier stormed to a commanding 4-0 lead, breaking Eala twice in the process and consistently pressuring the Filipina's service games.
Eala, however, responded with resilience.
She clawed her way back into the set by winning two breaks across a three-game stretch to trim the deficit to 3-4. The momentum swings continued late in the set as Oliynykova earned a crucial counter-break, only for Eala to answer immediately with her third break of the frame before holding serve to level at 5-5.
Still, Oliynykova's relentless returning eventually made the difference.
The world No. 66 steadied herself with a composed hold in the 11th game before capitalizing on another shaky Eala service game to break and steal the second set.
The deciding frame followed a similar pattern of fluctuating momentum and constant pressure on serve. Eala struck first with an opening-game break, but Oliynykova immediately responded with one of her own to keep the set level.
Midway through the third set, it appeared the Filipina was beginning to regain control after another timely break handed her a 3-2 advantage. But that would be the last game Eala would win.
From there, Oliynykova completely took over the match with confident baseline hitting and superb return games, reeling off the final four games to complete the comeback victory.
One telling statistic underscored the Ukrainian's dominance on return: Oliynykova generated a staggering 23 break-point opportunities throughout the match, constantly putting Eala's serve under pressure and dictating many of the extended exchanges from the baseline.