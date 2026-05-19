Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Wimbledon because of wrist injury

Two-time defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz announced on Friday that he would not defend his title due to a wrist injury. (0:34)

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LONDON -- Two-time Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday said he is pulling out of the grass-court Grand Slam event next month because of his lingering wrist injury.

Alcaraz injured his wrist at the Barcelona Open last month, forcing him out of the French Open, which starts this weekend.

The world No. 2 also said in a post to X on Tuesday that he would miss the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club, the Wimbledon warmup event where he is the defending champion.

"My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I'm still not ready to be able to play, and that's why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon," Alcaraz said in his post. "They are two really special tournaments for me and I'll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!"

Alcaraz started the year by winning the Australian Open final to become the youngest man ever to win all four major titles in tennis.

Alcaraz won back-to-back Wimbledon titles in 2023 and '24, beating Novak Djokovic in both finals. He lost in the final last year to Jannik Sinner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.