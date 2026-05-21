French Open prize money won't change this year, Mauresmo says

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- The French Open prize money will not change this year despite players complaining they deserve a bigger share, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said Thursday.

Top players have criticized the Open organizers for reducing the players' share of revenue to an alleged 14.3% -- compared with 22% at standard ATP and WTA events.

To show their discontent, many competing at Roland Garros, where play begins Sunday, are planning to limit their interaction with reporters to 15 minutes during Friday's traditional pre-tournament media day.

Mauresmo, a former Australian Open and Wimbledon champion, said she remains open to dialogue and is confident of a solution. A meeting is expected on Friday between tournament organizers and the players and their representatives.

But asked whether there was a chance the prize money would change this year, Mauresmo said: "No, we are not going to change anything. We are going to initiate discussions, and that is what everyone wants."

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and No. 4 Coco Gauff were among leading players this month who supported a boycott of the Grand Slams if they don't start receiving more compensation.

Roland Garros organizers increased the prize money by about 10% after the US Open last year raised its by 20% and this year's Australian Open by 16%.

The entire French Open pot was 61.7 million euros ($72 million), up 5.3 million euros from last year. But the players claimed their share of Roland Garros revenue declined from 15.5% in 2024 to 14.9% projected in 2026. They say the event generated 395 million euros in 2025, a 14% year-on-year increase, yet prize money rose by just 5.4%, reducing players' share of revenue to 14.3%.

The singles champions at Roland Garros will each receive 2.8 million euros, an increase of 250,000 euros compared with 2025.

"I'm not going to tell you that everything will be resolved with the snap of a finger," Mauresmo said. "But the discussions will continue, probably after the tournament."