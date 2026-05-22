Sinner a big favorite at French Open; Sabalenka tops women's odds

Open Extended Reactions

With Carlos Alcaraz not participating in the 2026 French Open due to a wrist injury, Jannik Sinner is an overwhelming -310 favorite to win the men's title at Roland-Garros, according to DraftKings Sportsbook odds.

Sinner's lead on the odds board has only grown in the week leading up to the clay-court season's pinnacle tournament, as he was -275 to win the title as recently as Thursday. BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook have Sinner at an even shorter -325.

According to ESPN Research, those are the second-shortest pre-tournament odds going into any grand slam since at least 1990, trailing only Rafael Nadal (-400) at the 2009 French Open, a tournament in which he was ultimately upset in the fourth round.

Just before Alcaraz announced his withdrawal, he was +150 to win the tournament to Sinner's -164. With the Spanish national ruled out, the betting public has piled on the Italian, with BetMGM reporting 81.1% of handle backing Sinner to win the tournament in early betting.

"It's a pretty monumental shift in terms of one player pulling out," Caesars lead tennis trader Lewis Harland told ESPN. "But that's kind of what we're used to now with those two being so much of the buck at the top of the market where they're competing for all the big titles."

There's a large gap on the odds board before Alexander Zverev checks in at 12-1, followed by Novak Djokovic at 13-1, per DraftKings lines. Sportsbooks reported some early bettor attention on Djokovic, who shortened from 16-1 after early wagering and the tournament draw.

One name that has stood out to the betting public is Rafael Jodar, who has experienced a meteoric rise up the rankings this year and comes into Roland-Garros with fifth-best title odds at 25-1.

"As we stand right now, if anybody else in the field wins besides Jodar, I think we'll be in good shape," DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello said.

Given Sinner's very short odds, he's unlikely to cause much future liability once the tournament gets underway, even with his popularity. Bookmakers also report some early bettor attention on Casper Ruud (28-1) and Ben Shelton (100-1).

The women's field shows more parity, with Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek leading the way at +250 and +275, respectively. Those two players swapped positions between Thursday and Friday, possibly owing to a more favorable draw for Sabalenka.

Swiatek had garnered much more attention from bettors in early wagering, attracting a large plurality of the handle at BetMGM. Avello described the Polish national as a small liability there, while Harland remarked that neither she nor Sabalenka are expected to cause the Caesars book much trouble.

"No real enormous liability on either of them, obviously because of the prices that they are, but also I think because there's that much American interest in the women's side of the draw," he said. "We always tend to take a decent amount on your likes of Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, those types of players."

In particular, bookmakers point to Anisimova (40-1) and Pegula (50-1) as being popular among the betting public, with Gauff (+650) getting less attention due to her shorter odds and erratic form despite being the reigning French Open champion.

There's a healthy middle class of players on the odds board who have seen some action, including Elena Rybakina (+650), Mirra Andreeva (+900), Elina Svitolina (16-1) and Marta Kostyuk (25-1). Sportsbooks also report some action on Karolina Muchova (40-1) and Naomi Osaka (50-1).