Teenager Rafael Jodar impresses in French Open debut

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- While the list of candidates capable of challenging top-ranked Jannik Sinner has been dwindling ahead of the French Open, there's a new face making waves on the ATP Tour that might be able to rise to the challenge.

Rafael Jodar, a 19-year-old Spaniard, continued to impress in his Roland Garros debut, dropping just five games in a 6-1, 6-0, 6-4 rout of American opponent Aleksandar Kovacevic on Monday despite boiling heat at the clay-court Grand Slam.

The last man to concede fewer games in a French Open debut was Novak Djokovic, who allowed three to Robby Ginepri in 2005.

"I did the things very well from the start," Jodar said. "It's just my first year (on tour) and I'm experiencing a lot of things in these past few months."

Spain's Rafael Jodar, just 19, only dropped five games against American Aleksandar Kovacevic in his French Open debut -- the fewest in a debut at Roland Garros since Novak Djokovic lost just three games in his first match in 2005. Sport News/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Two-time reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz is out of the French Open with an injury, as is promising 21-year-old French player Arthur Fils. Jack Draper has been bothered for months by a right knee problem.

Meanwhile, Jodar has been experiencing victories: He's won 16 of his last 19 matches, raised a trophy on clay in Morocco, reached the semifinals in Barcelona and had a run to the quarterfinals in Madrid ended by Sinner, who enters the French Open on a three-month-long 29-match winning streak.

A year ago, Jodar was ranked No. 707 and playing challengers -- tennis' minor leagues -- in the U.S. after he competed at the University of Virginia. Now he's No. 29 and is seeded 27th in Paris.

"It was obviously another chapter of my life but I think that chapter also helped me to develop a lot and to be a better player now," Jodar said.

Going to college also helped.

"Living there alone, it was great to develop and to do things by myself," Jodar said. "It was a new chapter, new culture for me, actually a new life."

Jodar, who appears destined to become a top-10 player and a serious contender for the biggest trophies, is in the bottom half of the draw in Paris -- meaning he could meet Sinner only in the final.

In other men's action Monday, 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka was beaten by Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to end his 21st and last French Open.

Eighth-seeded Alex de Minaur defeated Toby Samuel 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.