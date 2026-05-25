French Open 2026: Katie Boulter reaches second round at Roland Garros

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Katie Boulter battled to just her second career win at the French Open on Monday.

The 29-year-old has never been particularly at home on clay, but she has committed to trying to improve in recent years and her experience ultimately told against American teenager Akasha Urhobo in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

Boulter described the match as a "roller coaster" and revealed she felt off colour physically after struggling with illness recently.

"I really expected to feel a bit better today walking on the court but I wasn't fully there," she said.

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"Whether it was just a little bit of the conditions, a little bit of the last few weeks, I haven't quite got enough rest, I'm not entirely sure. The last couple of days I've been pretty tired going on the practice courts.

"I think for me it was a little bit of a roller coaster. I think some parts of it were good, some parts of it I was almost playing to what she was giving me. I think that's almost where I got myself in a little bit of a pickle.

"I'm happy with today, ultimately. I got through and sometimes, actually, that's what these matches are about. They're about mentally just trying to get over the line any way that you can and giving yourself the best chance to play better the next day."

Katie Boulter earned her second French Open win on Monday. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Urhobo was given a wild card for a first trip to Paris as part of a reciprocal agreement between the three other grand slam nations, and the 19-year-old certainly has potential.

There was nothing subtle about this contest between two power hitters as they bought sought control of the baseline, but the 93 unforced errors they made between them rather told the story of a scrappy match.

Urhobo made a nervous start and Boulter, who reached the second round for the first time last year, was quickly 3-0 up, however, the British number three never looked comfortable and served seven double faults.

Boulter eventually clinched the opening set after seeing a second break drift away, but she was unable to stamp her authority on the contest and a woeful service game midway through the second set cost her.

She moved ahead early again in the decider only to fail to serve out the victory, but Boulter made it across the finish line in the end to set up a second-round clash with 28th seed Anastasia Potapova.