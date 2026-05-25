Iga Swiatek cruises at French Open, now 28-1 in 1st round of majors

Iga Swiatek answers a question about playing in high temperatures at the French Open. (0:49)

Iga Swiatek talks about the challenge of playing in high temperatures (0:49)

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Four-time champion Iga Swiatek eliminated 136th-ranked debutant Emerson Jones 6-1, 6-2 in her French Open first-round match Monday.

The only real issue for the third-ranked Swiatek came when she needed a trainer to re-tape the middle finger on her tennis-playing right hand for an apparent blister after the first set.

Swiatek has not won a title on clay this season and recently made a coaching change. She hired Francisco Roig, who previously worked with 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal.

"Nothing comes easy," Swiatek said. "With more titles it's even a bit harder because everyone expects you to be ready always and play perfectly. So you need to stay humble and not take anything for granted and work your way from the beginning of the tournament."

She improved to 28-1 in first-round matches at Grand Slams.

Also advancing on the women's side were Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina, who beat Veronika Erjavec 6-2, 6-2; and recent Italian Open winner Elina Svitolina, who rallied past Anna Bondar 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.