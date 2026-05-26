Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff win first-round matches at French Open

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka sparkled in her first-round victory at the heat-soaked French Open on Tuesday, with her two thick diamond necklaces catching the sun during a 6-4, 6-2 win against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"Diamonds, I don't really feel the heaviness, but I can imagine how it looks from the outside," said Sabalenka, the tournament runner-up last year to Coco Gauff. "So I feel pretty comfortable. For me, it's important to look good."

The four-time major winner was initially going to wear three necklaces but said she thought that might be too much.

"It probably sounds a bit crazy, but when I feel good about what I'm wearing, how I look on court, I tend to perform much better," Sabalenka said. "I like to bring a little bit of a fashion on the tennis court. I know the dress that I will wear on the Grand Slam, and I just try to come up with something to match the outfit."

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka had little trouble in her first-round victory over Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at the French Open, winning 6-4, 6-2. AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Sabalenka said she wasn't worried about her jewelry away from Roland Garros.

"I have my fiancé. He's kind of like my security," Sabalenka said, smiling. "My physio does jujitsu, so I feel pretty secure walking around. If I go somewhere, I don't go alone."

Gauff began her title defense Tuesday with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over fellow American Taylor Townsend.

Fashion also took center stage for the arrival of four-time major winner Naomi Osaka, who beat Laura Siegemund 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Osaka walked onto Court Suzanne Lenglen in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice, which she removed to reveal a sequined gold playing dress for her opening match in Paris.

"It's very couture," Osaka said of her outfit after the match. "You know the Eiffel Tower at night when it's sparkly -- I kind of think I look like that a little bit."

Naomi Osaka came onto the court in a full-length designer dress before revealing a sequined gold playing dress for her opening match against Laura Siegemund of Germany. Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

For a third consecutive day, the temperature in Paris was forecast to rise to at least 32 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit).

Other seeded players to advance included Iva Jovic (No. 17) and Ann Li (30).

Frenchwoman Lois Boisson, who made a surprise run to the semifinals last year when she was ranked 361st, lost 6-2, 6-2 to 22nd-seeded Anna Kalinskaya.

Linda Noskova, the No. 12 seed, fell to Greece's Maria Sakkari, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.