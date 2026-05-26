Jannik Sinner wins, discusses Eiffel Tower Lego project

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PARIS -- Jannik Sinner already started building a miniature Eiffel Tower with Lego blocks. Now he's begun his pursuit of an elusive French Open title, too.

Sinner's first match back at Roland Garros after his dramatic five-set loss in last year's final couldn't have been more different than that epic encounter with Carlos Alcaraz.

Playing in a first-round night session on Tuesday, the top-ranked Sinner routed 171st-ranked French wild card entry Clement Tabur 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 to extend his winning streak to 30 matches as he chases the only big title missing in his tennis career.

"I'm very happy to be back here," Sinner said. "Great memories overall."

To get himself in the mood for Paris, Sinner and his brother started on their Eiffel Tower Lego project when he spent a few days at home in northern Italy after his recent Italian Open title.

"We tried to finish it. We couldn't. Because they are always the same pieces together. So at some point it's very boring. But you know we are we are not far away, so I know after this tournament I go back home and then I'm going (to) send you guys a picture when it's finished," Sinner told the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier. "Hopefully -- if we don't miss any pieces."

The 24-year-old Sinner, who has won five straight tournaments, has been missing hardly anything on court lately and is an overwhelming favorite for the French Open title with Alcaraz sidelined due to a right wrist injury.

The only issue for Sinner came when he wasted three match points on Tabur's serve at 5-4 in the third set. Then he called for a trainer on the changeover and had his right foot tended to for an apparent blister. But he served it out in the next game.

Sinner has won the Australian Open twice and Wimbledon and the U.S. Open once each. After losing three match points in the 2025 final to Alcaraz, he still needs a French Open trophy to complete a career Grand Slam -- something that Alcaraz did by winning in Australia in February.

Sinner hasn't lost since getting beat by Jakub Mensik in the Qatar Open quarterfinals more than three months ago. He's attempting to become the first Italian man to win the singles trophy in Paris since Adriano Panatta 50 years ago.