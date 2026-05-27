Elena Rybakina out of French Open as Swiatek, 3 Ukrainians win

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Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina crashed out in the biggest upset so far at Roland Garros.

The second-ranked Rybakina was beaten by 55th-ranked Ukrainian opponent Yuliia Starodubtseva 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.

After a routine first set, the Kazakh player's errors far outpaced her winners as she toiled in the heat. Although she recovered to force a tiebreak, Starodubtseva completed the biggest win of her career.

Rybakina committed 71 unforced errors while falling to her earliest Grand Slam exit since a second-round loss at the 2024 US Open.

On a big day for Ukraine, also advancing were Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk, who are coming off titles at the Madrid Open and Italian Open, respectively.

The seventh-seeded Svitolina beat Kaitlin Quevedo 6-0, 6-4 to extend her winning streak to eight matches. The 15th-seeded Kostyuk beat Katie Volynets 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 to extend her winning streak to 13 matches.

Iga Swiatek improved her career record at Roland Garros to 42-3 by eliminating 35th-ranked Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3.

"Sometimes I had some moments where the mistakes happened, but at the end, I feel like I was the one that had control over the game, and it was up to me if I'm going to finish this points or make a mistake," Swiatek said. "In important moments, I was focused and patient enough to play solid."

Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion, next faces Magda Linette in the first all-Polish meeting at Roland Garros in the professional era (since 1968). Linette eliminated 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Also, 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic beat American Caty McNally 6-4, 6-0.

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.