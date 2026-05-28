Venus Williams, Hailey Baptiste drop out of French Open doubles

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Venus Williams will not play in the women's doubles at the French Open alongside Hailey Baptiste after they withdrew Thursday.

No reason was given by organizers, though Baptiste was forced to retire during her second-round singles match against Wang Xiyu on Wednesday after she landed awkwardly on her left leg late in the first set.

The Americans were replaced by Eudice Chong and Veronika Erjavec in the draw.

Williams, who turns 46 next month, was a singles wild-card entry at the Australian Open. She lost in the first round as she became the oldest woman to compete in an Australian Open singles main draw.

A seven-time major singles winner, Williams previously held the No. 1 ranking in singles and doubles.

Williams lost the French Open singles final to younger sister Serena in 2002, and they twice won the French Open doubles together, in 1999 and 2010.