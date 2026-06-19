Emma Raducanu's coaching carousel: Nine different coaches over five years -- her latest might be the one

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu reached the final at Queen's in June. Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA

Emma Raducanu rose to fame after winning the US Open in commanding fashion at 18-years-old after not dropping a set.

Five years later and all eyes are on the Brit after she reached the finals at Queen's for the first time and showed that she is on form ahead of Wimbledon at the end of June.

Raducanu has had a staggering nine different coaches during her professional career. She reunited with one of her previous coaches in May, and he might be the one that is the missing piece to the puzzle.

We take a look at each of her past coaches, how long she was with them and why the partnership broke down.

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Nigel Sears: April 2021 - June 2021

Raducanu started working with Andy Murray's father-in-law during her last few years of school. She went on to make her debut on the WTA tour under Sears at the Nottingham Open.

She then made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon where she was entered as a wild card. She was world No. 338 and she started to make waves at the time because she reached the fourth round before retiring for medical reasons.

The pair parted ways not long after before heading into the hard-court season, as she wanted a mentor with more experience on the tour.

Raducanu rose to stardom after making one of the most surprising runs in tennis history at the 2021 US Open. Paul Zimmer/Imago/Icon Sportswire

Andrew Richardson: August 2021 - September 2021

Richardson played a key part in Raducanu's historic US Open victory. She moved up 127 spots to world No. 23 in the WTA rankings after winning the Grand Slam which she entered as a qualifier.

At the time, it was a shock when she decided not to continue with him after the event, as she wanted to pursue other opportunities.

Torben Beltz: November 2021 - April 2022

Beltz was the former coach of former world No.1 and three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber. He had experience on the tour which was what Raducanu was looking for.

Raducanu was wanting to add aggression to her playing style, but the partnership broke down as she steered towards a new training model involving LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) coaching support.

Dmitry Tursunov: July 2022 - October 2022

Raducanu spent a couple of months without a full-time coach before Tursunov, who was on the ATP Tour, was hired for the summer on a trial basis.

The Russian coach ended up calling it quits and said there were some "red flags."

"I was walking away from Emma regardless of whether there was another [player] available or not," Tursunov said in an interview with Tennis Majors.

"We didn't agree on the terms and there were some red flags that just couldn't be ignored."

Sebastian Sachs: December 2022 - June 2023

This partnership never got into the full swing of things. The German coach was brought in to provide an analytical approach to her game.

She had extensive injuries and had to undergo triple surgery on both wrists and her ankle which meant that she was sidelined, missing both the French Open and Wimbledon that year.

This led to a mutual split and she said on her social media: "It's unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways."

Nick Cavaday and Emma Raducanu was a stable partnership. Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Nick Cavaday: January 2024 - January 2025

This has been her longest coaching partnership to this day as Cavaday helped her climb back into the top 60 -- and she has stayed there since.

He had mentored her during her junior career at Bromley Academy and during their partnership he helped her regain confidence. She reached the third round at the Australian Open, but Cavaday made the decision to end their collaboration due to health issues.

Vlademir Platenik: March 2025

Slovakian Platenik was brought in ahead of March's Sunshine Double -- Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open.

This was Raducanu's shortest-lived partnership and lasted just 14 days.

"Emma and Vlado have parted ways," a representative from her management team IMG confirmed.

"Emma has the utmost respect for Vlado and the work they started but it wasn't quite heading in the right direction."

Mark Petchey and Emma Raducanu worked together for around five months. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Mark Petchey: March 2025 - Summer 2025

Andy Murray's former coach and British No. 1 Petchey was hired in a temporary arrangement ahead of the Miami Open where she reached the quarterfinals.

He also stuck around for the grass-court season for Wimbledon where she went on to play world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling third round fight.

After the event, the pair parted ways as she sought a permanent fixture. He also had broadcasting commitments that prevented him from being a full-time coach.

She then had an ad hoc coaching arrangement with Petchey during the first few months of 2026.

Francisco Roig: August 2025 - Jan 2026

A former coach of 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal was hired to bring technical clarity to Raducanu's game.

She cut ties with Roig after a second round exit at the Australian Open.

"I want to be playing a different way, and I think the misalignment with how I'm playing right now and how I want to be playing is something that I just want to work on," she said.

Andrew Richardson and Emma Raducanu at Queen's. Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA

Andrew Richardson: May 2026 - present

Raduacnu returned to her roots and employed Richardson in May. She revealed at Roland Garros that she reached out to her former coach via text to rekindle their partnership.

In a statement, Raducanu said: "Grateful to have reconnected with someone who has known me for over a decade now and looking forward to building together one iteration at a time."

Raducanu played both the quarterfinals and semifinals at Queen's to reach the final. She didn't drop a set at the grass-court event until the final where she was eventually beaten by Donna Vekic.

The world No. 31 has had previous success with Richardson and it seems something is clicking between them. The rekindling might be Raducanu's saving grace.