Serena Williams at Queen's: How to watch first comeback match in UK, when, who is doubles partner?

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Serena Williams' last match was in 2022. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Serena Williams has shocked the tennis world with a surprise comeback at Queen's after entering as a wild card in the doubles.

The 23-Grand Slam winner has not played tennis for four years after stepping away from the sport and has never officially retired or made any comments about definitely wanting to return.

But the 44-year-old is due to be back in action at the grass-court event that serves as a practice tournament for players before Wimbledon at the end of June.

Here's everything you need to know about her return.

Key details and how to watch first match

Dates: Monday, June 8 to Sunday, June 14

Venue: The Queen's Club

Draw: The men's and women's doubles draws are yet to be announced.

How to watch: Queen's is being broadcast live on the BBC and BBC iPlayer.

First round doubles match for Serena Williams: TBC

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- Venus Williams, Hailey Baptiste drop out of French Open doubles

Victoria Mboko has climbed the ranks over the last year. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Who is Serena Williams playing with?

The tennis star will be entering only in the doubles at the WTA 500 event in west London and it has been widely reported that her partner will be 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko.

Mboko has been one of the rising stars in the tennis world after beating four grand slam champions in one tournament as a wild card entry at the Canadian Open in 2025.

She also climbed her way from outside the world's top 300 players from last year and is now world No. 9.

The first round of doubles at Queen's will take place on June 8-10.

How long has Serena Williams been away for?

Williams stepped away from tennis after the US Open in 2022 after getting knocked out of the third round by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

The American never officially announced her retirement and preferred to say that she was "evolving away" from tennis.

She did appear on the retired players' list until she returned to the drug testing pool late last year. At the time, she denied rumours that she was returning to the sport and said in a social media post: "I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy."

But since February, she's had the green light to enter the professional tennis scene again.

What does this mean for tennis?

Williams is one of the greatest tennis players of her time and she has achieved the most Grand Slam singles titles by a woman in the Open era.

Margaret Court holds the most Grand Slam titles with 24, just one more than Williams.

Not only has she achieved a huge amount in the singles competition, she is very experienced in the doubles as well. She's won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, six of those being at Wimbledon.