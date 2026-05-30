French Open ad boards moved after injury, backlash

Open Extended Reactions

French Open organizers have moved advertising boards on the courts at Roland Garros after a series of injuries and player complaints.

On Saturday, the boards, which had been placed in front of the folded court covers, were moved to the top of the tarps at the back of the courts.

French Open organizers said in a statement Friday that they had heard player feedback, even though the courts "exceed the international circuit minimum requirements regarding the distance between the baseline and the back of the court."

"However, the tournament's priority remains the well-being of the players taking part. With this in mind, and based on our own observations, adjustments are currently being made to the area around the playing surface," organizers said.

British's Katie Boulter and Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez both tripped over the foot-high Lacoste signs during matches on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Sonmez was forced to abandon her women's doubles match after only two games due to injury.

"THESE THINGS HAVE TO GO. Got lucky last night but next time I might not be," Boulter wrote on X on Friday.

Sonmez, who said she had needed two stitches and bruised her knee, backed up Boulter's call, and other players, including Iga Swiatek, also voiced their concerns.

"Obviously if these things happen, there needs to be a reaction, because there are other ways for us to be visible for sure, you know?" Swiatek said. "It's hard sometimes to judge. Obviously on clay court we need more space sometimes because the balls are flying higher and you can use the court a bit more with the spin and everything."

PA contributed to this report.