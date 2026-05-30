Defending champion Gauff falls to Potapova at French Open

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Coco Gauff's French Open title defense ended in the third round after losing to Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4 on Saturday.

In the 30th-ranked Potapova, Gauff met an opponent who could match her court coverage in long baseline rallies.

The match was played before mostly empty stands inside Court Philippe Chatrier as French fans stayed away to watch the Champions League soccer final.

Gauff's second Grand Slam title came with a victory over top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the final a year ago.

Potapova, who was born in Russia but now represents Austria, improved to 3-2 in her career against Gauff. She is having quite a clay season after reaching a final in Linz, Austria, and the semifinals of the Madrid Open as a qualifier.

The fourth-ranked Gauff was coming off a run to the Italian Open final.