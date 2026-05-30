Tiafoe jaws with Faria in another five-set win at French Open

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Frances Tiafoe had some strong words for his opponent during another grueling five-set victory at the French Open on Saturday.

Tiafoe and Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria started arguing about a call early in the fifth set.

"Don't act like you're tough," Tiafoe told Faria. "You're not hard, bro. Just play."

Faria then complained to the chair umpire as the players approached each other at the net: "You see what he's saying?"

The chair umpire told both players to be quiet.

Tiafoe won the third-round match 4-6, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-2 in exactly four hours.

Frances Tiafoe got into a verbal sparring match with Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria, whom he accused of acting "tough" during an argument over a call in the fifth set. Tiafoe won 4-6, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-2. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"I needed that," Tiafoe said of the exchange. "Because I'm up at the time, but I'm still a little nervous. And he was chirping. He definitely gave me a lot of lip. He thought he was [boxer] Ryan Garcia or something."

Tiafoe next meets Matteo Arnaldi, who eliminated Raphael Collignon in a fifth-set tiebreaker after nearly five hours.

Tiafoe also beat Hubert Hurkacz in five sets in the second round.

In other men's third-round matches, teenager Moise Kouame's French Open run ended when he lost to Alejandro Tabilo 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (9).

Kouame, a 17-year-old from the Paris suburb of Sarcelles, saved four match points, but his resistance was finally broken when he fluffed a shot at the net.

Kouame, ranked 318th, has been quite the showman on his Grand Slam debut and unleashed two big downward fist pumps after winning the first set. When he broke to level at 4-4 in the fourth set the crowd rose to its feet.

But he could not withstand Tabilo's relentless accuracy and waved goodbye to the fans at Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Still, his three matches taught him a lot in a short space of time.

"I have had a three-set match, I have had five hours' match, I've had four sets with a lot of stress in this match," he said, adding that he was happy with how his body held up.

"During matches I didn't feel cramps almost at all. That was a big question at the start of the tournament," he said. "If I'm playing long matches for three hours, will my body be able to keep [going]? The answer is yes, so it's a really positive answer."

Tabilo next meets Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat American opponent Brandon Nakashima 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1).

At No. 4, Auger-Aliassime is the highest-seeded player remaining in the top half of the draw after top-seeded Jannik Sinner's defeat two days ago.

The man who ousted Sinner, Juan Manuel Cerundolo, followed up his stunning win with another five-set victory, beating Martin Landaluce 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8) in 5 hours, 58 minutes, the longest French Open match in six years.

Cerundolo will next meet 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, who required 5 hours, 13 minutes to defeat Francisco Comesana 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (13).

Flavio Cobolli beat Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 and will next meet unsung American Zachary Svajda, who defeated Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.