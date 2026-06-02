Matteo Arnaldi outlasts Frances Tiafoe in 5 sets at French Open

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Matteo Arnaldi made it three Italians in the French Open quarterfinals when he beat Frances Tiafoe -- the last American man in the draw -- 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in a match that lasted 5 hours, 26 minutes and ended after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Tenth-seeded Flavio Cobolli advanced to his second Grand Slam quarterfinal Monday -- and his first here -- after beating American Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

"It's for sure my favorite Grand Slam to play," Cobolli said after winning on Court Philippe-Chatrier. "We have the best feeling with the surface as Italians."

A little while after his win, Cobolli -- a former youth soccer player at Italian club Roma -- joined players from the Paris Saint-Germain team as they paraded the Champions League trophy on Court Philippe-Chatrier. PSG beat Arsenal in the final Saturday.

Cobolli next faces No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 to complete a career set of reaching the last eight at all four majors. The Canadian has never been beyond a Grand Slam semifinal, though.

"Not having Sinner in the semifinals is another opportunity, but you need to be there," Auger-Aliassime said, referring to the top-ranked Italian player who lost in the second round.

Big-serving Matteo Berrettini joined Cobolli in the quarterfinals after beating Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6). Berrettini last reached the quarterfinals here in 2021 but hadn't been back to the tournament since then because of a series of injuries and physical issues.

Berrettini and Arnaldi face each other in the quarterfinals, ensuring that at least one Italian man will advance to the semifinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.