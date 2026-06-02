Mensik halts Fonseca, gets Zverev next in French Open semifinals

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Jakub Mensik ended the run of Brazilian teen Joao Fonseca on Tuesday with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory to advance to the semifinals of the French Open.

For a place in Sunday's final, Mensik, 20, will face second-seeded Alexander Zverev, the 2024 runner-up, who beat 19-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar 7-6 (3), 6-1, 6-3.

Mensik became the first Czech man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since 2017, when Tomas Berdych did it at Wimbledon.

"It was one of my best performances so far," Mensik said of his straight-sets win over Fonseca.

Fonseca, who at 19 became the first Brazilian man to reach the last eight in Paris since Gustavo Kuerten in 2004, beat 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in five sets in the third round and then eliminated two-time runner-up Casper Ruud in the fourth round.

Mensik collapsed to the clay with cramps upon edging Mariano Navone in a fifth-set tiebreaker in the second round and also needed five sets to advance in the fourth round against Andrey Rublev.

The 26th-seeded Mensik reached the fourth round of the Australian Open this year and won a Masters title last year when he upset Djokovic in the Miami Open final.

Zverev, 29, has never won a Grand Slam despite reaching three finals and getting to at least two semifinals at every Grand Slam except Wimbledon, where he has not been past the fourth round.

"We have fantastic players that are young on the tour right now; we have a lot of potential," Zverev said. "I have to trust myself, trust my game."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.