Serena Williams adds Berlin Tennis Open to comeback schedule

Open Extended Reactions

Serena Williams has added a second tournament to her comeback schedule.

The 44-year-old will make her return to professional tennis next week in London, where she will play doubles with Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko in the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club.

It was announced on Friday that Williams will also play doubles at the Berlin Tennis Open beginning on June 15, with a partner yet to be confirmed.

"Every tournament I add to my schedule right now feels special, and Berlin is no exception," the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said on berlintennisopen.com.

"I'm excited to compete in front of the German fans and continue building momentum throughout the grass-court season."

Serena Williams will play at the Berlin Tennis Open this month. Elsa/Getty Images

Williams was pictured playing on the grass at Queen's Club on Thursday alongside 19-year-old Mboko.

The American has not played a match since a glittering farewell at the US Open in 2022, with Williams saying at the time she was "evolving away" from tennis.

Speculation has been growing about Williams' comeback since she reentered the anti-doping program -- a prerequisite for playing on tour -- last year.

And former world number one Lindsay Davenport revealed Williams' return might have come earlier had she not had to complete six months in the program first.

"I'd heard last year at the US Open she wanted to play mixed [doubles]," Davenport said. "She wasn't able to because of the drug-testing protocol."

Williams appears to have timed her comeback with Wimbledon in mind, and the first batch of wild cards for singles and doubles will be announced during the Berlin tournament.

Whether the veteran is eyeing singles at SW19 remains a source of great intrigue, but Davenport would be surprised if that is not her ultimate goal.

The former world number one said of Williams' return: "I think it's great. So many stories sometimes in our sport go negative. And I love that there's an excitement about a player returning.

"It's going to be great to see her back out there. Watching her walk off the court in New York, I really thought it was goodbye. Some players, you think, 'oh, they might come back,' but I never thought that that would be the case.

"You have to think that she's going to ease her way back into singles. Then all of a sudden it's game on again for the Grand Slam race. So I'm here for it."

Williams remains one behind women's record holder Margaret Court for slam singles titles and has not lifted a major trophy since before the birth of her first daughter in 2017.

"It's not going to be easy," Davenport added. "If anyone could do it, certainly it could be her. She looks in incredible shape, and better shape than arguably when she left the sport.

"Her mindset has always been to not settle for mediocrity. So I think we have to assume that she's coming back because she feels she's in a position where she can actually make an impact immediately in women's tennis."

Meanwhile, British players Katie Boulter, Fran Jones, Harriet Dart and Mika Stojsavljevic have all been given wild cards into singles at Queen's, joining Emma Raducanu.