How Mirra Andreeva delivered on the hype -- to win the French Open

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- The history of tennis is littered with players predicted for greatness -- only to fall short. Pressure, injuries and expectations often prove too much to handle.

The hype machine began early for Mirra Andreeva. A junior finalist at the Australian Open in 2023 at just 15, she burst onto the scene when she reached the third round at the French Open the same year, where she made a rather bold announcement in the process.

"I know that Djokovic, he did 23 Grand Slams, so I want to go until 25, if it will be possible," she said at the 2023 French Open, when asked about her goals.

It was a joke, of course, an early sign of the personality that has helped her deal with the inevitable attention she has received since. She reached the fourth round at Wimbledon that same summer and has charmed the world's media with her sense of humor.

"In the beginning, it always feels like, Oh, my God, wow, people get to know me here and there," she said Saturday. "I'm here on social media, here on the internet, and everyone gets to know me. But also, at the same time, at some point I feel like I just really wanted to be off social media and completely forget that all of that stuff exists. ... But I wouldn't say that it was bothering me a lot. I will be honest. I like the attention."

Andreeva is the youngest player to win the French Open women's title since Monica Seles in 1992. She's also the first Russian to win Roland Garros since Maria Sharapova won the second of her two Paris crowns in 2014. A Wimbledon champion at 17, Sharapova was in the public eye her whole career, and though Andreeva was just 7 years old at the time, she recalls that moment.

"I remember her winning here," she said Saturday. "Obviously, she played amazing on clay, winning two times. I knew that she was also here in Paris [this year, for a sponsor commitment] and I was hoping -- I don't know if she was watching the final, but I was hoping that she was. Obviously I've been thinking to myself that if she's watching, it would be really nice to show good tennis, some good level."

Growing up in public is never easy -- Sharapova would surely attest to that. It helped that Andreeva's game was well-rounded from the moment she began on the senior Tour. As she grew taller, her serve improved month after month to the point where now it has become a weapon. But her understanding of the game -- her tennis IQ -- is what really stands out.

Like her opponent in Saturday's final, Andreeva knows how to change pace, to alter trajectory, to mix things up and make opponents feel uncomfortable. In some ways, she plays like Martina Hingis, the former world No. 1 -- taking the ball early, moving her opponents out of their comfort zones.

What has also helped is her relationship with Conchita Martinez. The former Wimbledon champion began working with Andreeva in April 2024, and the pair hit it off immediately. Speaking with a glass of champagne in hand at Roland Garros on Saturday, Martinez admitted that Andreeva had moments where her attitude was not up to par, but praised how open she is to ideas, and how hard she is willing to work.

"Even though she won Roland Garros here, there's still a very long way to go and to continue to learn," said Martinez, who is always a calming influence off the court. "I knew things had to change for her to win big things. Sometimes I had doubts. But kudos to her for willing to change something, staying open, doing the hard work. You can see, once she does the hard work, her potential just comes out. She's a natural. She's a great player."

Mirra Andreeva came into the French Open final with 35 wins this year -- more than anyone on the WTA Tour. MOHAMMED BADRA/EPA/Shutterstock (16914822i)

Andreeva has struggled to contain her emotions at times, with incidents including throwing her racket, smacking the ball away in anger and even hitting herself with her racket. But her work with Alexis Castorri, the sports psychologist who helped Andy Murray finally win his first Grand Slam title, is doing wonders.

"I feel like I did handle my nerves a little bit better these two weeks," Andreeva said Saturday. "I actually talked to my psychologist before the semifinal and before the final because I thought that it would help me be in the right state of mind before these, I would say, most important matches of my life. I wanted to prepare my best.

"She gave me a lot of advice and a lot of techniques that I could try and use on the court to help myself to experience all of these things a little bit better and easier. That's why I think that she deserves a lot of credit for this."

Maturity is crucial in sport, whether you're 19 or 39. Winning a major title at 19 is unusual -- and all eyes will be on Andreeva as she heads to Wimbledon. All the evidence so far says she will handle it well.