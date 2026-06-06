Andreeva tops Chwalinska at French Open for 1st Grand Slam title

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PARIS -- Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva was already a tennis phenom at age 15.

At 19, she's a Grand Slam champion.

The eighth-ranked Andreeva ended the run of 114th-ranked Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska with a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the French Open final Saturday.

Andreeva became the youngest player to win the women's singles title since Monica Seles, who was 18 when she landed her third straight French Open in 1992.

Chwalinska was attempting to become the first qualifier to capture the Roland Garros title.

When Andreeva executed a backhand cross-court winner on her first match point, she dropped on her knees to the clay to celebrate.

Andreeva has been considered a Grand Slam contender since she burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old at the 2023 Madrid Open, when she became the third-youngest player to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament and made the quarterfinals.

"I want to thank myself for believing in myself, always giving my 100%, even when it's tough," Andreeva said. "Trying every day to be better, as a person and as a player. Believing I can do this, fighting so many demons inside of me. Only I know how tough it was for me and how nervous I was these two weeks."

Lately, Andreeva has had to contend with playing under neutral status and without her country's flag because of the war with Ukraine. When she beat Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals, her opponent refused to shake her hand, as has been the custom for Ukrainian players facing Russians ever since the war started in 2022.

Andreeva has now gone a step further than her coach, Conchita Martinez, who lost the 2000 French Open final to Mary Pierce.

Mirra Andreeva shook off an uneven start against qualifier Maja Chwalinska on Saturday to win the French Open and her first Grand Slam title. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The final was played under mostly sunny skies, but wind was a factor in the first Grand Slam final for both players.

Chwalinska double-faulted on the opening point of the match but was the first player to hold serve in the fifth game.

Eventually, though, Andreeva found a way to hit through the wind and answer Chwalinska's array of spins and drop shots.

"I felt like I have no weapon against her today. She definitely handled the wind much better than me, and she played so smart," Chwalinska said.

There was a strong Polish presence in the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd. When Chwalinska was introduced, fans held aloft red-and-white Polish flags and chanted her name: "Ma-ja, Ma-ja."

"I've tried my best, I'm sorry," Chwalinska told the crowd after the loss. "I'll never forget these three weeks, for sure."

Andreeva had little support from the crowd, although there was a shout of "Davai Mirra!" -- "Go Mirra" -- in Russian late in the match.

"I've been watching Roland Garros on TV since I was very, very young, so it's also a big dream of mine to win this tournament," Andreeva added. "I honestly cannot believe that I'm holding this trophy right now."

Chwalinska's ranking will jump nearly 100 positions to 21 as a result of her run at Roland Garros. Her career prize money heading into Roland Garros was $864,030. She has tripled that by reaching the final and earning 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million).

Chwalinska will now turn her focus to grass courts. If she does not receive a wild card, she would need to go through qualifying at Wimbledon.

"Last year it was a struggle for me on grass, but before, I loved playing on grass. I feel like I can use a lot of touch and slices," she said. "I move pretty well on the court and I anticipate pretty well. I'm ready for the challenge."

Alexander Zverev plays Flavio Cobolli in the men's final Sunday to conclude the wildest Grand Slam in recent memory.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.