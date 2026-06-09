Alex Eala sets up rematch with Iva Jovic after victory over Zhang Shuai at Queen's Club

Open Extended Reactions

Fresh off her title run at the Birmingham Open, Alex Eala carried her impressive grass-court form into the Queen's Club, defeating Zhang Shuai, 6-3, 6-2, in the Round of 32 match on Tuesday.

The victory extended Eala's winning streak to six matches and kept her unbeaten on grass this season.

Despite the straight-sets scoreline, it was Zhang who came out sharper in the opening stages. The Chinese veteran broke serve in the first game and consolidated the advantage with a comfortable hold to establish a quick 2-0 lead.

However, Eala responded like a player brimming with confidence. Behind solid serving and confident baseline play, she erased the early deficit, holding serve in the third and fifth games while breaking back in between to move ahead 3-2.

That turnaround proved to be the turning point of the set. The 21-year old continued to dictate rallies and won three of the final four games, highlighted by a second service break in the eighth game. The ninth game provided late drama as Zhang earned three break-point opportunities in a bid to stay alive, but Eala held her nerve to close out the opener.

A key factor behind Eala's surge was her effectiveness behind her first serve, winning 17 points on her first delivery compared to just 10 for the 37-year-old Zhang.

The second set opened with three consecutive service breaks, though Eala still emerged with a slim 2-1 advantage.

From there, the Filipina gradually tightened her grip on the match, finding another gear down the stretch to win four of the final five games. A crucial break in the seventh game gave Eala the separation she needed before serving out a convincing straight-sets victory.

Awaiting Eala in the Round of 16 is a highly anticipated showdown with her close friend, Iva Jovic. The world no. 19 defeated Eala 6-4, 6-2 at the 2026 French Open just a few weeks ago.

Eala will now look to turn the tables when they meet again on the grass courts of Queen's Club.