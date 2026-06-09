What we learned from Serena Williams' first match back

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LONDON -- Serena Williams returned to action for the first time since the 2022 US Open on Tuesday, with a straight-sets doubles win alongside partner Victoria Mboko.

Williams, whose return appeared all but inevitable after she reentered the drug testing pool late last year, has been coy about what she envisions the next chapter of her career will look like. But she insisted before this week's tournament that she has no expectations and has "nothing to lose."

While it's still very early, if Tuesday's performance is anything to go by, we could well be seeing more of the 44-year-old in the coming months.

Here are four things we learned from the comeback.

After four years, Williams took no time at all to get up to speed

It's almost impossible to predict how an athlete will perform when they return after a long layoff. Will they start strong but fade late on? Or will that spark simply not be there anymore? Williams has had well over 1,000 days since her last professional match, so there were a lot of questions to be answered. But on Tuesday, there were moments when Williams looked as though she had hardly been away at all.

It would be wrong to say she was back to her best. There were uncharacteristic errors and fluffing of lines, but they were little more than patches of rust that can be expected after four years out. Her reactions, particularly when close to the net, were remarkable given the circumstances.

Iconic 👑



The Queen of tennis winning at The Queen's Club#HSBCChampipnships pic.twitter.com/VL9c2cy6QH — HSBC Championships (@QueensTennis) June 9, 2026

Given the competitor and perennial winner she is, it should come as little surprise that Williams came to win and play hard. She was never going to return without being ready -- and postmatch, she noted the training that it has taken to get to this point.

"[My] trainer, Derek, he's very intense, a former athlete himself," Williams said. "We always work out together. We got back together, and yeah, we just had fun and fought and fought and had fun and fought. So I think we just ... You know, speed comes by practice."

It's perhaps best to judge Williams on how she finished: with two aces. The second, and ultimate match winner, came in at 116 mph. A previous serve hit 120 mph.

The next challenge will be recovery and going again on Thursday, but with the cobwebs successfully blown away, the anticipation that Serena will stick around will only grow.

On Tuesday, Serena Williams won her first professional tennis match after nearly four years away, pairing up with Victoria Mboko in doubles at the HSBC Championships. Paul Harding/Getty Images

The fans loved every second

The "sold out" sign was firmly stuck to the ticket office window at Queen's Club come Tuesday morning, despite the typically dicey London weather making it hard to predict if there would be any tennis at all given the downpour that dominated Monday's play.

While it's a staple in the British tennis calendar, the tournaments at Queen's are by no means automatic sellouts.

There were Brits, including Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter, who both won their singles matches -- but there's no doubt the late scramble for the remaining tickets was due to Williams' return.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was greeted with a huge roar as she made her way onto centre court, and every point was congratulated with an equally enthusiastic response from the masses.

"I've never seen it this full," remarked one onlooker. Periods of silence were broken with shouts of "Come on Serena!"

No one creates a buzz like Williams, and she proved it once more on Tuesday.

Williams and Mboko will play again on Thursday, while Williams has also confirmed she will play at the Berlin Tennis Open in Germany next week. Paul Harding/Getty Images

She may have 'Nothing to prove' -- but the competitive fire still burns

The message that came from her news conference on the eve of the tournament was that there was no pressure to win or perform. Williams insisted she had "nothing to lose."

That is, of course, entirely accurate, given that nothing will change Williams' inspiring legacy and incredible achievements. But that doesn't mean that winning isn't important to her.

Williams scrapped for every point, remained fully focused throughout the match and worked hard for her teammate. Her desire to win appeared to grow as the contest went on.

Visible frustration crept in when shots went wayward or she couldn't quite pull something off.

Conversely, almost every point from herself or Mboko was rewarded with a fist pump. Harder-fought wins were greeted with a hearty "Come on!" or "Yes!" toward the end. The first smile came at the end, after those two aces.

What Williams' end goal is remains to be seen, perhaps even to her, but make no mistake that winning as much as she can is still hugely important.

Statement first point 👊 pic.twitter.com/lJHiY3NVev — HSBC Championships (@QueensTennis) June 9, 2026

Mboko is an ideal doubles partner

Williams had already won seven singles titles by the time her playing partner, Victoria Mboko, was born in 2006. Partnering up with Williams would be no simple feat, given the fanfare and magnitude of the occasion However, at just 19 years old, Mboko has taken everything in stride. The energy she brings to the scene is palpable, and must be rubbing off on Williams.

She was the perfect foil on the court, sharing the load and getting her partner out of trouble when required. Away from the arena, Mboko appears easygoing and, same as Williams, intent on having fun.

"I feel very honored to play with you Serena," the Canadian said postmatch. "I had a lot of fun; we really did the business out there. I'm so happy to be playing alongside you, and we're going for more.

"I'm so grateful, first of all. I don't play that much doubles, but I think sharing the court, I think I can learn a lot."