Alex Eala suffers second round loss to Iva Jovic at Queen's Club

Open Extended Reactions

In their second meeting in a matter of weeks, Iva Jovic once again came out on top in a showdown between two close friends and tennis' rising stars.

Alex Eala's six-match winning streak on grass came to an end after a 2-6, 2-6 loss to world number 19 Jovic at Queen's Club on Wednesday.

The result mirrored their first-round encounter at the 2026 French Open, where the 18-year-old American also defeated the Filipina in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

The opening set began similarly to Eala's previous victory over Zhang Shuai, as she fell behind 0-2 after being broken in the opening game.

This time, however, the 21-year-old Filipina was unable to engineer the comeback. Jovic maintained control of the set and earned a second break in the fifth game to extend her advantage to 4-1.

Although Eala broke back in the sixth game to trim the deficit to 4-2, the Australian Open quarterfinalist responded immediately with another service break before backing it up with a hold in the eighth game, putting herself in position to secure the opening set.

The clear advantage came from the winners department, as Jovic had a 12-6 lead over Eala in the first set.

Although Eala held serve to open the second set, it was Jovic who seized control early, reeling off three consecutive games, highlighted by a break in the third game, to build a 3-1 lead. The margin could have been narrower, but Eala was unable to convert a break point in a tightly contested fourth game.

Jovic's momentum only grew from there. The 18-year-old earned another break in the fifth game to stretch her run to five straight games and move within a game of victory at 5-1. Eala managed to hold serve in the seventh game, but the deficit proved too much to overcome as the American closed out the match in the following game.

One telling statistic was Jovic's efficiency behind her first serve. The American won 81% of her first-serve points (21-of-26), while Eala managed 52% (17-of-33).

For now, Eala is named in the qualifying draw of the Homburg Open, a WTA 500 event scheduled from July 21 to 27. However, she still has several tournament options available in the upcoming week as she continues her grass-court campaign.