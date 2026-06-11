Wimbledon raises prize money by 20% after French Open grousing

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Amid players' calls for a bigger share of revenues, Wimbledon on Thursday announced 20% increases in total prize money and for the singles champions, who will earn 3.6 million pounds ($4.8 million) at the grass-court Grand Slam next month.

The total prize money, including player per diems, will be 64.2 million pounds ($85.8 million), All England Club chair Deborah Jevans said at a news conference.

Players have long been calling for a greater share of revenues from the four Grand Slams and recently began taking steps toward collective action.

Ahead of the French Open, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said players should at some point organize a boycott if their demands aren't met. Men's No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and others also spoke out.

Then, in pre-tournament news conferences at Roland Garros, top-10 players limited their sessions with journalists to 15 minutes in symbolic protest of their share of the tournament revenues.

Just over a year ago, 20 leading players signed a letter to the heads of the four Grand Slams seeking more prize money and a greater voice in decision making.

"There has been no dialogue with the players direct, but we have had dialogue with Larry Scott, who has been appointed by some of players to represent them," Jevans said. "... We begin looking at prize money in January. We looked at investment in facilities, in grassroots and player prize money. I would hope the players would welcome it."

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.