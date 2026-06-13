Emma Raducanu reaches last four at Queen's after straight-sets win

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu battled into Saturday's HSBC Championships semifinal after the King's birthday flypast briefly interrupted her 6-3 7-5 victory over Kamilla Rakhimova at Queen's.

Rain had plagued the second edition of these championships, forcing the British No. 1's quarterfinal with the Uzbekistani WTA world No. 78 to be postponed from Friday evening.

Raducanu, up a set and a break, slipped but carried on, briefly sporting strapping over her left thigh, which she later removed.

The 23-year-old, who missed two-and-a-half months of tennis with a post-viral illness earlier this season, has bounced back from a disappointing first-round exit at the French Open to match her best WTA Tour-level result on grass.

She will play American Iva Jovic later on Saturday.

Emma Raducanu fought hard to beat Kamilla Rakhimova. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

That came when she reached the semifinal at Nottingham in 2024, a tournament won by compatriot Katie Boulter, who faces Croatian Donna Vekic on Saturday afternoon for a place in Sunday's final.

It also matched her career-best result at a WTA 500 event, her semifinal run at Washington 2025.

Raducanu opened with an ace, then dug herself out of trouble after three double-faults to hold her serve, before breaking her opponent's at the first time of asking.

Rakhimova broke back immediately, then brought the set level at two games apiece.

Raducanu was up 40-0 in the fifth game when it was paused for about five minutes for the flypast, as a series of aircraft thundered overhead.

The serving Briton initially looked baffled then started to smile, breaking into a laugh along with the crowd as her serve was interrupted once again.

The confusion continued, the umpire at one point having informed those curious that "it's definitely going to be the Red Arrows at some point" but it was unclear when.

They finally did appear, Raducanu now fully embracing the spectacle as she pointed to the planes whizzing overhead before -- finally -- getting to serve and holding Rakhimova to love.

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She was up a break after the next game, and there was another hold to love to secure the first set.

Whatever unsteadiness had plagued the Briton to begin the match had faded away by the second, going up a break immediately.

Raducanu was leading the second set 3-1 when, after securing the first point of the fifth game, she slipped behind the baseline, initially carrying on but, after Rakhimova reduced the deficit to one, called for a medical time out.

She returned with substantial strapping on her left thigh, saving three break points before a double-fault opened up a window for her opponent -- and Rakhimova took advantage to bring the set back level.

The wrapping came off Raducanu's thigh with Rakhimova leading 4-3, the Briton quickly held to love to bring the match back level, then battled through a difficult ninth game to go up a break.

The pair exchanged breaks, and resilient Rakhimova fended off two match points before Raducanu -- who bowed out in the quarterfinals in 2025 -- was finally able to secure her place in the last four.