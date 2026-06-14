Ben Shelton beats Taylor Fritz for first grass-court title

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STUTTGART, Germany -- Ben Shelton defeated defending champion Taylor Fritz 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in an all-American final to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Shelton saved nine of the 11 break points he faced to win his first title on grass. He saved two match points in his semifinal win over Jiri Lehecka.

It's the No. 5-ranked Shelton's sixth career title and his third of the season after wins in Munich and Dallas in April and February, respectively. Shelton also defeated Fritz in the Dallas decider.