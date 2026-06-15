Wimbledon 2026: How to watch in the UK, schedule, prize money, Brit watch

Open Extended Reactions

Wimbledon runs from June 29 to July 12. Julian Finney/Getty Images

One of the marquee evets of the British sporting summer is fast approaching as Wimbledon returns with record prize money on offer and a host of storylines for fans to sink their teeth into.

Two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz has already been forced to miss the tournament with injury, while there are questions over defending champion Jannik Sinner, who was knocked out of the French Open in the second round.

British women's singles hope Emma Raducanu appears to be hitting form at the right time having made the Queen's final on grass, while compatriot Katie Boulter reached the semifinal.

Then, of course, we are all waiting to see if Serena Williams will return to south west London, having come out of retirement to play in the doubles tournament at Queen's.

It promises to be another exciting fortnight at the All England club.

Here is everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2026.

Key details and how to watch

Dates: Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12.

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, (London, England).

Draw: The draw is expected to take place on Friday, June 26.

How to watch Wimbledon in the UK

Wimbledon matches will be televised on the BBC. Matches are shown on various channels including BBC One and BBC Two, as well as the iPlayer.

ESPN will have live updates from the All England Club throughout the tournament.

Match schedule

Qualifying: June 22 - 25

Men's and women's singles: June 29 - July 12

Men's and women's doubles: July 1 - 12

Mixed doubles: July 3 - 9

Junior events: July 4 - 12

Wheelchair events: July 7 - 12

Brit watch:

Another year brings renewed hope that British player can claim a men's or women's singles title on home turf.

Andy Murray was the last British man to win the singles crown in 2016 (his second title).

The women's title hasn't been won by a Brit since Virginia Wade in 1977. There's expected to be several home players in the mix this year, with Raducanu and Boulter both performing well at the HSBC Championship in the lead up to Wimbledon.

Raducanu reached the final at Queen's Club, but was beaten by Donna Vekic in two sets. Boulter made the semifinal but was also beaten by Vekic.

Francesca Jones, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan are also in the women's singles draw.

British men's hope Jack Draper is still making his way back from injury, and ruled himself out of playing at Queen's, but is targeting a return to action at the Eastbourne Open, which will be held the week before Wimbledon.

Cameron Norrie, who withdrew midway through his French Open first round clash due to injury, is expected to play at Wimbledon.

Jan Choinski, Jacob Fearnley, Jack Pinnington-Jones, Billy Harris, Arthur Fery, Toby Samuel and Jay Clarke are also on the entry list.

Prize money

Winner: £3,600,000

Runner-up: £1,800,000

Semifinals: £900,000

Quarterfinals: £480,000

Fourth round: £300,000

Third round: £185,000

Second round: £126,000

First round: £80,000

Qualifying - third round: £50,000

Qualifying - second round: £32,000

Qualifying - first round: £20,000

Previous winners

2015: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams

2016: Andy Murray, Serena Williams

2017: Roger Federer, Garbiñe Muguruza

2018: Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber

2019: Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep

2020: Tournament was cancelled due to Covid-19 Pandemic

2021: Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty

2022: Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina

2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Markéta Vondroušová

2024: Carlos Alcaraz, Barbora Krejčíková

2025: Jannik Sinner, Iga Świątek

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