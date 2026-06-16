Serena Williams set to make Wimbledon return in doubles with sister Venus

Open Extended Reactions

Serena Williams is set to make her return to Wimbledon in women's doubles with sister Venus, it has been confirmed.

The pair have been given a wild card into the Championships, beginning on June 29, as Serena continues her comeback.

The 44-year-old played her first match since 2022 last week at Queen's, winning one round alongside Victoria Mboko before the Canadian was forced to pull out through injury.

The Williams sisters are six-time doubles champions at Wimbledon, with their last success coming in 2016. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Williams sisters are six-time doubles champions at Wimbledon, winning their last title on their most recent appearance together a decade ago.

Serena is set to continue her return to the sport on Tuesday as she competes in the women's doubles at the Berlin Open alongside Karolina Muchova.

After Tuesday's match at Queen's Club in west London, Williams insisted she was taking things "a day at a time" but said she enjoyed the winning return to competitive action.

"I don't know. I had nothing better to do. I got tired of sitting at home. My kids are out of school for the summer, so why not?" Williams said on court. "I never got to play here; it was always just the men. It feels really special to play somewhere so iconic."

Together, the Williams sisters have won 14 major doubles titles, meaning Serena is the only player to have recorded a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

On top of her 23 major titles -- the most by any woman in the Open era -- Serena has won 73 career singles titles, four Olympic gold medals and has spent 319 weeks at No. 1 in the WTA rankings.