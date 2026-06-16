Corentin Moutet facing heavy fine for swearing spree at Queen's

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Foul-mouthed Frenchman Corentin Moutet faces a heavy ATP fine after turning the air blue at Queen's Club in a shocking live BBC television interview.

Interviewer Jenny Drummond had to apologise to teatime viewers after Moutet said the 'F' word an astonishing seven times.

Corentin Moutet shocked BBC viewers when he dropped the F-bomb numerous times during an interview. Cameron Howard/Getty Images for LTA

The 27-year-old had just beaten compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard over three sets at the HSBC Championships in a match carried over from Monday evening.

Asked about how Mpetshi Perricard saved a match point with a 142mph second serve, Moutet said: "When he hits me at 142, I was like f---!"

When Drummond asked "no F-bombs please," the world No. 36 replied "F--- f--- f---!".

Drummond gasped "No, no, no" and apologised for the language, well within in earshot of children sitting in front of the famous Queen's Clubhouse.

She then said: "I'm going to ask one more question so please keep it clean", but when the grinning Moutet answered it "F--- f--- f---!" again, Drummond cut the interview short.

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When the cameras cut back to the studio, presenter Clare Balding said: "And just to repeat those apologies for everyone watching BBC Two and iPlayer.

"Corentin Moutet living up to his bad-boy image. 'Chaos makes the muses' is what he wrote on the camera screen there. It's a tattoo that he has as well. And, yep, chaos is what he can create."

Co-presenter Annabel Croft, the former British number one, called Moutet's behaviour "appalling."

Moutet later posted underneath the HSBC Championships' heavily-censored Instagram video of the interview: "I was just joking I hope you guys didn't get offended. Thanks for the love."

Moutet earned around £33,000 for the victory but is likely to lose a chunk of his winnings in the shape of a fine. The ATP has been contacted for comment.

Elsewhere on the well-heeled lawns of West Kensington, Arthur Fery won the battle of Britain against Toby Samuel.

Born just 12 weeks apart, the pair first played each other in under-10s tournaments and, as a doubles team, reached the Wimbledon juniors semi-finals in 2019.

Only four places separate the 23-year-olds in the world rankings but Fery, the higher at 140, overpowered his friend 6-0 6-2.

"It's never easy playing someone you know and I was happy with how I handled that," said Fery, who has been dogged by a persistent arm injury similar to the one which prevented British number one Jack Draper from playing at Queen's.

"It's much better now," he added. "Fingers crossed it will be good for the rest of the year.

"I changed my serve a little bit and travel with a physio pretty much every week. But it's heading in the right direction."

Fery, like Samuel given a wild card for Wimbledon, will face veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, who produced a shock by knocking out Czech third seed Jakub Mensik in a three-set, two-and-three-quarter hour marathon.