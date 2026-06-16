Serena Williams, Karolina Muchova lose doubles match in Berlin

Open Extended Reactions

BERLIN -- Serena Williams' comeback hit a bump Tuesday with a loss in her opening-round doubles match at the Berlin Open.

Giuliana Olmos and Erin Routliffe defeated Williams and her partner Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-4 to end Williams' involvement in the WTA 500 grass-court tournament at the first stage.

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It didn't dim the love Williams was shown from the appreciative fans on what was her second appearance after a win at Queen's Club last week in London. That had been her first professional match since the 2022 U.S. Open.

Williams was welcomed by a huge roar and applause to center court at the Steffi Graf Stadion, which quickly filled up as fans snacking and drinking outside realized the main attraction was about to start.

Earlier Tuesday, Wimbledon organizers announced that the 44-year-old Williams and her older sider Venus, who turns 46 on Wednesday, are receiving a doubles wild card invitation for the tournament that starts in less than two weeks.