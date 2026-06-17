Alex Eala halts red-hot Donna Vekic in Berlin Open first round

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Alex Eala continued her impressive grass-court surge, toppling reigning Queen's Club champion Donna Vekic, 7-5, 6-4, to storm into the next round of the Berlin Open on Wednesday at the Steffi Graf Stadion.

This is the second match-up between these two players of the tour, where the 21-year-old Eala also won via a three-set thriller 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the 2026 ASB Classic Round of 32.

It was Vekic who struck first, racing to a 2-0 lead after earning an early service break in the second game of the opening set.

However, Eala quickly settled into the contest and turned the tide. She responded with a break of her own in the third game before securing another in the fifth to move ahead 3-2. Faced with multiple break points in a tense sixth game by Vekic, Eala dug deep to hold serve and cap a four-game surge that gave her a 4-2 cushion.

The Croatian refused to go away, though, clawing her way back into the set with a decisive break in the eighth game before backing it up with a comfortable hold to reclaim the lead at 5-4.

But in a fiercely contested opener filled with momentum swings, Eala delivered the final blow. She broke Vekic's serve in the 11th game and rode that momentum through a three-game burst, closing out the set to seize the early advantage.

Unlike the tightly contested opening set, Eala seized control early in the second, breaking Vekic in the opening game before backing it up with a comfortable hold to move ahead 2-0.

That lone break proved enough. Both players protected serve through the next eight games, but Eala never loosened her grip on the advantage. Serving for the match at 5-4, the Filipina showed her composure under pressure, erasing a 0-40 deficit before closing out the victory in straight sets.

Awaiting Eala in the Round of 16 is world number two Elena Rybakina. The matchup will mark their second meeting of the season after the Kazakh star prevailed in their previous encounter at the Italian Open.