Alex Eala stuns world No. 2 Elena Rybakina, storms into Berlin Open quarterfinals

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Eala's young tennis career has found another signature moment.

The Filipina tennis sensation produced the biggest victory of her season so far through a 7-5, 6-4 triumph over world No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the Berlin Open round of 16 early Friday morning (Philippine time) at Steffi Graf Stadion.

The win was Eala's fifth against a top-10 player and her second over a tournament's second seed, following her memorable upset of Iga Świątek in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open.

It was also payback for her defeat against Rybakina in the round of 32 of the Italian Open.

After both players held serve through the opening three games of the first set, Rybakina struck first by breaking Eala in the fourth game before backing it up with a comfortable hold to open up a commanding 4-1 advantage.

However, Eala's resilience refused to let the set slip away.

The Filipina capitalized on a pair of double faults from Rybakina to earn her first break of the match in the seventh game, then followed it up with an emphatic service hold highlighted by two aces to level the set at 4-4.

With both players holding serve over the next two games, the set remained finely poised at 5-5. That's when the 21-year old Eala delivered the decisive blow, securing another crucial break in the 11th game before digging deep to fend off Rybakina in a gritty final service game -- sealing the opening set after nearly an hour of hard-fought tennis.

After the Kazakh two-time Grand Slam champion held serve in the first game, Eala captured the next three by holding her own serve and an impressive third game break to gain an early 3-1 advantage in the second set -- pushing Rybakina further back in the match.

This sole break would pivotal in the set, as the Filipina had no issues exchanging service holds to pull off the huge upset.

The difference came on the return, where Eala consistently put pressure on Rybakina's second serve. The Filipina won 19 points off those deliveries, more than double Rybakina's tally of nine.

Eala will look to continue her impressive run in Berlin as she faces world No. 6 Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals