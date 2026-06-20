Alex Eala's Cinderella run at Berlin Open ends with semifinal loss to Linda Nosková

Open Extended Reactions

Nearly a year after coming within a match of capturing her first WTA title at 2025 Eastbourne Open Finals, Alex Eala fell short of replicating a breakthrough final appearance on an even-bigger stage in Berlin.

Despite a rain delay, it did not deter Linda Nosková, as she dealt the Filipina tennis sensation a 6-2, 6-4 semifinal loss in the Berlin Open early Sunday morning (Philippine time) Steffi Graf Stadion.

Nosková improved to 2-0 against Eala in the professional ranks, with her first win coming in the Round of 16 at Indian Wells earlier this year -- where she prevailed in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0.

The opening set was marked by a flurry of early breaks, with Nosková gaining the upper hand after securing two breaks of serve compared to Eala's one, allowing the Czech to move ahead 2-1.

Both players then settled into their service games, holding through the next three games before Nosková struck again.

The former Australian Open quarterfinalist earned her third break of the set in the seventh game and rode the momentum to claim the final three games, taking the opener in commanding fashion.

The world No. 13's serve proved to be the decisive weapon in the set.

The Czech fired five aces to Eala's one and consistently won free points behind her delivery, reflected in her dominant 15-5 advantage in first-serve points won.

After the pair traded holds to open the second set, Nosková continued to dictate play, breaking in the third game before backing it up with a comfortable hold to move ahead 3-1.

However, Eala showed the resilience that fueled her run to the semifinals.

The Filipina reeled off three consecutive games, highlighted by a break in the sixth game, to turn the set around and edge in front at 4-3.

The advantage proved short-lived as Nosková raised her level once more.

The Czech responded with three straight games of her own, punctuated by a crucial break in the ninth game, before serving out the match to seal her place in the final.

Noskova's superiority on return also played a major role in the outcome.

She finished with a commanding 17-8 edge in return points won, a stark contrast to Eala's victories over Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina, where the Filipina consistently controlled the return exchanges.

Eala's grass-court campaign continues at the Bad Homburg Open, where she opens her tournament against Elise Mertens in the round of 32.