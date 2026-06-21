Francisco Cerundolo beats Tommy Paul to win Queen's title

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LONDON -- Seventh-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina beat former champion Tommy Paul to win the Queen's final 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday.

Cerundolo won on his fifth match point at Andy Murray Arena to clinch his second title this year, the second of his career on grass -- after Eastbourne in 2023 -- and his fifth overall.

Paul, the 2024 champion, was seeded No. 8 and chasing a sixth career title. He lost for the sixth time in eight meetings with Cerundolo.

The ATP 500 event in London serves as a tuneup for the grass-court Grand Slam at Wimbledon, which starts June 29.