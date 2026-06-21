Linda Noskova beats Jessica Pegula to win Berlin Open

Open Extended Reactions

BERLIN -- Eighth-seeded Linda Noskova beat third-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win the rain-delayed Berlin Open final on Sunday.

Scheduled to start around noon, the grass-court match began nearly six hours later after heavy rains caused flooding.

Pegula saved five match points when she won the Berlin tournament in 2024, but the 32-year-old American could not repeat the feat against her Czech opponent Sunday and missed out on a 12th career singles title.

Instead, the 21-year-old Noskova clinched the second title of her career. The WTA 500 grass-court event served as a tune-up for Wimbledon, which starts on June 29.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, a four-time major winner, lost to Pegula in Saturday's semifinals.

Also Sunday, fourth-seeded Czech player Marie Bouzkova beat No. 3-seeded Emma Navarro 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2 to win the Nottingham Open final for her first singles title on grass.