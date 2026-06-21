Serena Williams to play in Wimbledon singles as wild card

'I got tired of sitting at home!' - Serena Williams jokes after comeback win (0:43)

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Serena Williams will compete in the Wimbledon ladies' singles as a wild card, the Grand Slam tournament announced Sunday.

Williams was already set to take part in women's doubles at Wimbledon with sister Venus Williams.

This is not a drill.@serenawilliams will compete in the 2026 ladies' singles at #Wimbledon as a wild card. pic.twitter.com/1vHnDEQ4xm — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 21, 2026

Serena Williams, 44, announced her comeback to professional tennis earlier this month after retiring in 2022.

She has won 23 major titles in her career, including seven Wimbledon singles championships.