          Serena Williams to play in Wimbledon singles as wild card

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          • ESPN
          Jun 21, 2026, 06:59 PM

          Serena Williams will compete in the Wimbledon ladies' singles as a wild card, the Grand Slam tournament announced Sunday.

          Williams was already set to take part in women's doubles at Wimbledon with sister Venus Williams.

          Serena Williams, 44, announced her comeback to professional tennis earlier this month after retiring in 2022.

          She has won 23 major titles in her career, including seven Wimbledon singles championships.