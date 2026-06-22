Former Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova suspended: What we know

Open Extended Reactions

On Monday, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced that Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion and former world No. 6, was suspended for four years after refusing to take an anti-doping test in December 2025.

The decision immediately made global headlines because of Vondrousova's accomplishments in the sport, the substantial length of the ban, the details of the allegations -- and Vondrousova's explanation.

So what exactly is Vondrousova accused of and how does this case compare with those of other high-profile players in recent years? Here's everything we know at this point.

What are the allegations against Vondrousova?

Per the ITIA, 26-year-old Vondrousova refused to submit a sample to a doping control officer who came to her home for an out-of-competition test attempt at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 of last year. She instead, according to the organization, left her apartment to walk her dog and signed a refusal form.

What has Vondrousova said about why she missed the test?

Vondrousova cited her mental health and fear in a detailed explanation on her Instagram account in April. Explaining the female agent came to her house outside of the scheduled time period she had provided to the ITIA about her whereabouts, Vondrousova said she "rang my door late at night without properly identifying themselves or following protocol," and scared her.

"In that moment it was about feeling safe, not about avoiding anything," she wrote.

She said that she suffered an acute stress reaction as a result and that it "clouded [her] judgment" and made her unable to "process the situation rationally." She referenced the attack on her compatriot Petra Kvitova, who was stabbed during a home invasion in 2016, as part of her initial fear.

Vondrousova shared this explanation at a hearing in front of the tribunal. The tribunal then determined that her explanation, and all of the provided evidence, offered "no compelling justification" for the test refusal.

If the ITIA was outside of the official window for testing, why was an agent at her home?

Selected tennis players, usually including all of those ranked in the top 100, are required to provide their whereabouts for one hour every day, 365 days a year, to undergo mandatory testing. Agents can then come to that location unannounced, and test whenever they choose, at that time.

However, while the athlete is required to be at the provided location only during the specific hour, the ITIA can still come at any other time. There is no punishment if an athlete is not there outside of the window, so if Vondrousova had not been located at that time, she would have faced no repercussions.

On Monday in a briefing, ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse justified the need for surprise testing.

"Unpredictable testing is an essential tool to protect clean sport," Moorhouse said. "The independent tribunal ultimately supported that principle. This case is an important reminder that players can be tested at any time, in any place, and that refusal comes with significant risk."

What exactly is the sanction?

Vondrousova was given a four-year suspension, which bans her from participating in, coaching or even attending any event held or sanctioned by the ITF, WTA, ATP, the Grand Slams or national federations until June 21, 2030. Vondrousova will then be 30 years old.

Vondrousova was the surprise winner of the 2023 Wimbledon title. Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

Are other tennis players known to have been suspended for drug violations?

Yes. In fact, both reigning Wimbledon champions have recently undergone suspensions after positive tests. Jannik Sinner, the No. 1-ranked man, accepted a three-month punishment last year after testing positive for trace amounts of clostebol, a banned steroid. Iga Swiatek, the No. 3-ranked woman, accepted a one-month ban after a 2024 test revealed trimetazidine, a heart medication, in her system. Both Sinner and Swiatek argued their cases were unintentional and a result of contamination.

Simona Halep, a two-time major champion, was initially given a four-year suspension after testing positive for roxadustat, a medication that treats anemia, at the US Open in 2022. After a lengthy appeal process, Halep and her team persuaded the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that she consumed it unintentionally and the punishment was reduced to nine months in 2024, allowing her to immediately return to competition. She retired soon after. Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion and now member of the Tennis Hall of Fame, was also given a multiyear ban -- which was later reduced -- after testing positive for meldonium, a heart medication, in 2016.

And others have violated the whereabouts protocol and received sanctions. Jenson Brooksby and Mikael Ymer were both given 18-month suspensions in recent years for missing three doping tests within a 12-month period.

Is this a standard punishment in tennis?

As evidenced above, there have been several sanctions handed out by the ITIA in recent years, and some have argued that the suspensions haven't been consistent, with some players receiving sizable -- often unofficially career-ending -- bans but others given significantly shorter terms.

"Different rules for different players," Denis Shapovalov, currently ranked No. 41, tweeted after Sinner's positive tests were announced.

Tara Moore, a former British No. 1 doubles player, tested positive for boldenone and nandrolone, both banned substances, during a tournament in Bogota, Colombia, in April 2022 and has spent much of the time since fighting a four-year suspension. An independent tribunal determined the result was caused by eating contaminated meat in Colombia, and she was cleared in December 2023 before the ITIA appealed that decision and upheld the initial ruling in 2025. She remains suspended. In an interview with ESPN last year, Moore called the process "befuddling," cost-exhaustive and something she "wouldn't want anyone to go through, not even my worst enemy."

Even Swiatek called the ordeal "pretty abstract sometimes and hard to understand."

Moorehouse, the ITIA CEO, acknowledged the substantial length of Vondrousova's ban -- more than double that of Brooksby or Ymer for their multiple missed tests -- on Monday.

"We recognize this is a significant ban," Moorhouse said. "And the reason for that, stepping back, is that you can't have an anti-doping system where a player is in a better place by refusing to take a test than they would by taking a test and testing positive. So that feeds into the structure of the doping rules that provides for a starting point in the four-year ban for refusing to take a test."

Vondrousova can appeal the suspension to the CAS in Switzerland. Tolga Akmen/EPA

Is she able to appeal?

Yes. Vondrousova can appeal the decision to the CAS in Switzerland. Jan Exner, Vondrousova's lawyer, told the AFP on Monday that they would wait to receive the final written verdict before proceeding further.

"Marketa has asked me -- and I want to respect her wish -- to refrain from commenting on the matter at this stage," Exner said. "Basically when we get the verdict, we will read the explanation and decide on further action, whether we will appeal it or not, but first I want to consult Marketa and I don't want to speculate on further steps. I want to respect Marketa's wish and I don't want to go into detail."

Has Vondrousova said anything publicly since the suspension was announced?

Vondrousova posted a long statement on Instagram on Monday, explaining what the past seven months have been like for her and her disappointment in the decision. She was adamant that she has never used performance-enhancing drugs in her career and has never failed a drug test.

"Waking up every day with uncertainty, fear, and the feeling that you were losing control over your own life is something that is difficult to put into words," she wrote. "It has been an incredibly exhausting and painful period that affected me far more deeply than I could have ever imagined. Tennis has been my entire life from the moment I first picked up a racket as a little girl through thousands of training sessions, injuries, comebacks and moments that I could only dream of back then. It gave me everything and I gave everything back to it.

"I have never doped. I have never had a positive test. Throughout my entire career, I have undergone countless anti-doping controls and have always stepped onto the court with a clear conscience. Just three days after the incident that ultimately changed my life, I was tested again. The result was negative just like every test before it."

Vondrousova added that she was unsure of what the future would hold.

"Today, I honestly do not know what comes next," she said. "For the first time in my life, I do not have a plan. For the first time in my life, I do not know where the road ahead leads."

Have any of her peers spoken out about the suspension?

Several players, including Sloane Stephens, Paula Badosa, Marta Kostyuk, Karolina Muchova and 2023 Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur, posted various emoji, featuring mostly hearts and prayer hands, on her Instagram post on Monday. "I can't believe this," Sorana Cirstea, the world No. 18, wrote before adding multiple crying-face emoji. "We are with you."