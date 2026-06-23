Wimbledon 2026: Will there be hydration breaks? What happens if there is a heatwave?

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Wimbledon is one of, if not the summer sporting event in the British calendar.

Sunshine, strawberries and champagne accompany two weeks of watching the best players in the world grace the grass of the All England Club.

If recent weather is anything to go by, however, this year's showpiece could be uncomfortable at times, with temperatures in London getting above 30 degrees Celsius in recent days.

So what is in place to protect players and fans from a possible heatwave?

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What is the extreme heat rule at Wimbledon?

While it's not something Wimbledon has had to deal with a lot -- with rain often causing disruptions more so than heat -- there are measures in place which account for high temperatures.

Wimbledon will use the heat stress index to determine if there can be a break in play.

The index combines the temperature, humidity level and surface temperature to determine the overall heat level. If it exceeds 30.1 degrees Celsius, a player can ask for a break.

While they aren't the "hydration breaks" we have seen in the FIFA World Cup, it still allows players a few moments to cool down.

The heat break applies to all singles matches including men's, women's, wheelchair, boys and girls, but not doubles matches.

How long will the break be?

Players will be allowed a 10 minute rest if it gets too hot at Wimbledon. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

If a player does request a break, there will be a period of 10 minutes allowed to rest, or 15 minutes in the wheelchair matches.

These will be taken between the second and third sets in a best-of-three match, or between sets three and four in a best-of-five match.

What if the roof is on?

Wimbledon installed a retractable roof over Centre Court in 2009 to allow play to continue when it rains or at night.

However, it may also now help in cases of extreme heat. If there is a match on Centre Court and the roof is closed, play will continue even if the heat stress index exceeds 30.1 degree threshold.

How can fans keep cool?

There are over 100 free drinking fountains at Wimbledon and fans can also bring their own, clear bottles in to re-fill.

Wimbledon has announced a deal with sunscreen brand La Roche-Posay, with 500,000 samples set to be available throughout the Championship. Fans can also take their own into the venue.