Commonwealth Games 2026: How to watch in UK, TV channel, schedule, events

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Scotstoun Stadium will host the track and field events at Glasgow 2026. Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

The Commonwealth Games are back!

With some issues getting to the start line after the Australian state of Victoria cancelled their event despite winning the initial hosting bid, the Games will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The event will run from July 23 to August 2 with over 70 Commonwealth nations and territories set to take part.

So, what will the showpiece look like? What events are involved? And how can you watch the action?

Here is everything you need to know.

When do the Commonwealth Games start and what is the full schedule?

The Commonwealth Games will start on Thursday, July 23 with the opening ceremony which will take place at the OVO Hydro, an indoor arena in Glasgow.

There will be no sporting events that day, but Friday, July 24 has a packed schedule with 3x3 basketball, bowls, boxing, para powerlifting and swimming all getting underway.

From then, there will be events every day until the closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Where can I watch the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

Adam Peaty will compete for England at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Games have historically been broadcast on the BBC, with the corporation covering 18 consecutive events since 1954.

However, the 2026 edition will be televised across TNT Sports. This means you will need a subscription to watch that the bulk of action.

TNT have said they will show every event on their streaming service, HBO Max. However, it has also been announced that the free-to-air channel 5 will show "extensive highlights."

How is the Commonwealth Games different to the Olympics?

While many of the events are the same, such as the traditional athletics and swimming events, boxing, track cycling and weightlifting, the Commonwealth Games is a much smaller event both in terms of athletes and sports involved and general scale.

Competition is only open to who are states in the Commonwealth of Nations and their territories.

For example, while Great Britain competes at the Olympics, athletes from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will compete under their own flags at the Games.

The other notable difference is who won't be there.

Traditional Olympic powerhouses the United States and China do not participate.

Other absentees include Japan, France and the Netherlands, who all finished above Great Britain on the Paris 2024 gold medal table.

Why is Glasgow hosting the Commonwealth Games?

As mentioned, it hasn't been the smoothest road for the 2026 event since the state of Victoria in Australia was confirmed to host the Games in August 2022.

However, in July 2023, Daniel Andrews, Premier of the state at the time, confirmed they would no longer host the event, saying the cost of doing so had gone up to $7 billion AUD (£4b) up from $2.3b.(£1.2b)

In October 2024, it was announced that Glasgow had made a successful bid to be the host city, but it will be a scaled-back edition. The previous event in Birmingham in 2022 had 31 events including para events while Glasgow will have 16, including the para sports.

Hockey, diving, rugby sevens and cricket are among the sports that have been axed this year.