Will England World Cup games clash with Wimbledon? Will the All England Club show the football?

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We are fast approaching the part of the summer when there is almost too much sport to watch.

The FIFA World Cup is in full swing and England's home summer of cricket, including the Women's T20 Word Cup, has already been a rollercoaster

There are still three England rugby Tests, the Commonwealth Games and of course, Wimbledon, to come.

But what will clash with Wimbledon and when could England's potential games at the World Cup land?

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Will England games clash with Wimbledon?

Wimbledon has several big screens which show the on-court action. Marleen Fouchier/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Depending on how far Thomas Tuchel's side go, the tennis and England at the World Cup will likely clash.

Should England top Group L, they will play on Wednesday, July 1 at 5 p.m. BST, the first Wednesday of The Championsips.

However, should they progress to the round of 16 through that route, they are set to play on Monday, July 6*, at 1 a.m BST, so no clash with the tennis there!

*Game takes place on Sunday, July 5 local time.

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Will the World Cup be televised at Wimbledon?

England's round of 32 match will likely be during play at Wimbledon this year. Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Wimbledon has long been known to decline showing other sports while The Championships are on. It's a long-standing tradition that the many screens on the grounds show the tennis and tennis only.

The All England Club has resisted calls in the past to show England World Cup games, and 2026 looks as though it will be no different.

It means fans at Wimbledon wanting to watch England will have to do so on their own devices.

What else will clash with Wimbledon?

England will play three Test matches this summer. Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

With such a packed sporting calendar, schedule clashes are inevitable.

Rugby's Nations Championship gets underway with England taking on South Africa in their first game on Saturday, July 4 at 5.40 p.m. BST, meaning it will be at the same time as the first Saturday of Wimbledon.

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Steve Borthwick's side then return to the UK and take on Fiji in Liverpool on Saturday, July 11 at 2.10 p.m. The same day as the women's singles final.

The England cricket side will also play several games during the Wimbledon fortnight including a T20's against India on July 1, 4, 7, 9 and 11.

The Women's T20 World Cup final will take place on July 5.