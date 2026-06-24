French Open champ Andreeva loses Wimbledon tuneup at Bad Homburg

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BAD HOMBURG, Germany -- Mirra Andreeva lost in her first match since winning the French Open, beaten in her only grass-court tuneup before Wimbledon by Ekaterina Alexandrova on Wednesday.

The two Russian players hugged at the net after Alexandrova beat Andreeva and the heat to win 6-3, 6-4 for a place in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open.

In the second set, the 19-year-old French Open champion pulled off a table tennis-style trick shot which had so much backspin it landed on Alexandrova's side of the court before bouncing back over the net to win Andreeva the point.

Alexandrova next faces Naomi Osaka at Bad Homburg, where Iga Swiatek is also playing before Wimbledon begins next week.