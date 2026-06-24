Jannik Sinner plays through heat wave to win Wimbledon warmup

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LONDON -- Top-ranked Jannik Sinner got his Wimbledon "warmup" out of the way by beating Cam Norrie 6-3, 6-3 in an exhibition match played amid a heat wave Wednesday.

The win came just under a month after the Italian star struggled with dizziness in a stunning second-round loss at the French Open.

Sinner, who is preparing to defend his Wimbledon title when the grass-court Grand Slam starts Monday, took part in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic with southern England under a "red warning" for extreme heat issued by Britain's national weather service.

"As Cam said, a very hot day," Sinner said in an on-court interview. "Exhibition matches, they are good because we try out a couple of things and hopefully be as good as we can then for the next week."

Asked what he was trying out, a smiling Sinner responded, "I don't know."

Earlier Wednesday at the All England Club, Sinner wore a cooling vest at practice. During the match against Norrie, he didn't use ice packs like in the past.

The early afternoon temperature in Fulham, where the grass-court event was held, was 91.4 degrees Fahrenheit with a slight breeze.

In Paris, Sinner was ahead by two sets and 5-1 in the third before losing to Juan Manuel Cerundolo 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1. The temperature on Court Philippe-Chatrier rose to 90 degrees during the match, and Sinner was clearly having a tough time cooling himself down as he reached for multiple ice bags.

Sinner, who has a history of problems with heat and cramps, didn't blame the heat entirely after the loss.

"I think many things together caused this problem. I just need my time now to process what went wrong here," he said.

At the grass-court major a year ago, Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the final for his first Wimbledon title. Alcaraz will miss this year's tournament because of a wrist injury.

The U.K.'s weather service said in its warning to "keep out of the sun and avoid any exercise between 11 am-3 pm when the sun is strongest."

The temperature at Wimbledon on Monday is expected to be 75 degrees.